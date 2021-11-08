New Shopko Optical to open in Burlington by February 2022

BURLINGTON — Shopko Optical has eyed Burlington as the next spot for a new location set to open in February next year.
According to a release from the company, the new location for the Shopko Optical is at 980 Burlington Avenue. It will be the eighth Shopko Optical in the greater Racine area. It is expected to create five to seven jobs.
Patients can anticipate complete eye care services, including eye exams, contact lens fitting and diagnosis and treatment of eye disease at the new location.
“We are excited to be a part of the Burlington community,” stated Russ Steinhorst, CEO of Shopko Optical. “The new center will allow us to continue providing the well-renowned, patient-centric eye care that Shopko Optical is known for.”
Shopko Optical’s Kids in Focus program will also work with Burlington’s local Lions Club to identify eligible children in the area to receive a comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses at no charge from the store. Those looking to participate are urged contact their local Lions Club.
Shopko’s department stores closed for good in 2019, but its eyewear retailer branch remains and seems to be growing. However, as the department store chain was shutting down, Shopko Optical was acquired by New York-based Monarch Alternative Capital LP.