RACINE — When Trene and Scottie McCaskill opened Picture Me Venue in August 2022, they only had a selfie studio in mind.

However, after seeing the need for a place for Racine youth to hang out, create and just be themselves, they decided to expand.

The result: Picture Me Venue and Creative Space at 546 State St. in Downtown Racine.

The McCaskills got the idea for a selfie studio while vacationing in other cities, and thought it would be a great idea to bring to Racine.

Picture Me has 14 selfie stations, each featuring different colors, themes and interactive props. The space is currently by appointment only, but walk-ins are expected to be welcomed by May 5.

“We didn’t want to go with greenscreens or backdrops,” said Trene, who also is the owner of HER Valley, 3801 Monarch Drive Suite 1E, a wellness center. “We wanted to go more so with interactive props.”

For example, guests can get a shot of themselves in a completely yellow space with yellow flowers and a bike, or immerse themselves in a green ball pit.

The McCaskills also change the theme of some of the stations from time to time, mostly on a seasonal rotation.

The price of admission is $10 for an hour session. Ring lights and selfie sticks are available to borrow and are included in the cost.

The McCaskills had a lot of room for growth with their location, enough so that they decided to branch out to more of a creative space just three months after opening.

“People not only come in and snap pictures, but they’re actually interacting with the props and being creative,” Trene said. “This space is really like open for individuals in the community to get creative. We allow them to come up here and freely invest in themselves.”

Some of those events have included classes for candle making and canvas painting, pottery making, youth oriented training events and a private dinner with a personal chef. The space also is available for birthday parties, engagement parties and bridal showers.

Anyone can sign up to use the creative space for a fee. Since opening up the space, Trene said events have been booked back-to-back-to-back.

“The list goes on and on,” Trene said. “I really feel like there’s no limit to what we can do up here.”

The classes and private parties helped Picture Me though the slower winter months, and also helped the McCaskills gauge what worked and could be brought back to engage the community more.

And that includes targeting creative youth.

“We’ve really created this space for them to come down here and be who they are,” Trene said. “We don’t have the hoops and the gym, but come up and do whatever else you want to do.”

The McCaskills plan to add more recreation activities to the space, like a hockey table and a mini basketball game.

Trene said she also plans to reach out to area schools to find kids who want to teach a skill or host a class, getting them started on career goals.

The space has already been used by a student from Case High School to teach a canvas painting class.

Trene said a lot of Picture Me’s early success can be attributed to Downtown Racine Corporation’s various activities and events.

“Participating in those have really helped out small businesses down here,” she said. “When we first opened, nobody knew we were here, so once we did sign up to participate, it was flooded in here.”

Dana Holub and Stephanie Papenfuss are two co-hosts of a women’s group through Hope City Church, where the McCaskills are leaders.

The group meets every Thursday at Picture Me Venue and Creative Space.

“I just love that they have this open space here for us, and then it’s fun that we can go and take pictures if we want to at the end,” Holub said. “I’ve known the McCaskills for quite some time and this is a true reflection of their heart. They are such generous people and they care so much about our community and especially our youth. I think it’s great that they want to get the youth involved in something creative and productive and safe. I think it’s great.”

“I love the fact that it’s something for the youth to do,” Papenfuss said. “Because who doesn’t love a good selfie.”