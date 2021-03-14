New scholarship honors Union Grove native killed in 2020 crash who had been a 'top of her class' attorney

The Chicago law firm that employed beloved attorney and Union Grove High School graduate Elizabeth Olszewski has established a scholarship fund in her memory.
Olszewski was killed in a vehicle crash in Yorkville in February 2020, the same crash that also claimed the life of Racine Police Officer Jennifer Diener.
Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard set up the “Elizabeth Olszewski Memorial Scholarship” fund at UIC John Marshall Law School, from where Olszewski graduated in 2012.
The fund will provide scholarships to students entering UIC Law who are in the top 10% of the applicant pool with preference given to students from Wisconsin. Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard established the fund this year to honor Olszewski’s legacy and passion for the practice of law, the firm said in a press release.
“Elizabeth was an excellent student, and her hard work in law school carried through to her legal career, allowing her to become a very accomplished lawyer in a short period of time,” stated Tara R. Devine, managing partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard’s Lake County office. “Elizabeth was at the top of her class and was very proud of her achievements in law school and Wisconsin roots. This scholarship truly acknowledges and represents the best qualities in Elizabeth: her hard work and heart.”
Focused from youth
Ever since her childhood years growing up in Union Grove, Olszewski knew she wanted to be a lawyer. As an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, she had her sights set on law school and received bachelor’s degree cum laude in political science with a concentration in law and criminal justice in 2008. She then took a job working in a plaintiff’s personal injury law firm in Racine and continued working there through her time as a law student at John Marshall Law School in Chicago. A member of the Law Review, she graduated magna cum laude.
In 2013, Elizabeth joined Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard as a plaintiff’s personal injury attorney. During her seven years with the firm, Olszweski had a profound impact on her colleagues, clients, and countless other people she encountered inside and outside the courtroom, the firm said in the press release. In recognition of her outstanding legal work, Olszewski was recognized as a Rising Star by Illinois Super Lawyers and as an Emerging Lawyer by Law Bulletin Media, an honor given to the top 2% of the lawyers in Illinois who are under 40 years old or have practiced 10 years or fewer.
When she wasn’t tirelessly working up a case for one of her clients, Olszewski volunteered with the “Waukegan 2 College” program, a non-profit organization focused on providing assistance to students who have limited abilities in navigating the college application process, such as language or financial barriers. Olszewski was also active in several professional organizations and regularly made presentations and speeches to legal groups on her trial experience at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard.
UIC Law at the University of Illinois at Chicago is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.
One of two
A scholarship honoring Diener was awarded in February to 2019 Park High School graduate Alexis Talbert.
Diener’s family established the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund through the Racine Community Foundation.