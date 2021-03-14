New scholarship honors Union Grove native killed in 2020 crash who had been a 'top of her class' attorney

“Elizabeth was an excellent student, and her hard work in law school carried through to her legal career, allowing her to become a very accomplished lawyer in a short period of time,” stated Tara R. Devine, managing partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard’s Lake County office. “Elizabeth was at the top of her class and was very proud of her achievements in law school and Wisconsin roots. This scholarship truly acknowledges and represents the best qualities in Elizabeth: her hard work and heart.”

Focused from youth

Ever since her childhood years growing up in Union Grove, Olszewski knew she wanted to be a lawyer. As an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, she had her sights set on law school and received bachelor’s degree cum laude in political science with a concentration in law and criminal justice in 2008. She then took a job working in a plaintiff’s personal injury law firm in Racine and continued working there through her time as a law student at John Marshall Law School in Chicago. A member of the Law Review, she graduated magna cum laude.