New 'Santa's Secret' kringle available

RACINE — O&H Danish Bakery received some help from a friend in the North Pole in creating a new kringle flavor for the holiday season.
On Monday, O&H announced the release of “Santa’s Secret Christmas Kringle,” which includes a “secret” red velvet cake recipe, a layer of vanilla pudding and is topped with creamy frosting and Christmas sprinkles.
“Traditions are at the core of our family and business. We wanted to create a Kringle that embodied the spirit, joy and tradition of Santa for families around the world,” said Eric Olesen, third generation co-owner of O&H. “Our hope is that our holiday lineup will make you want to celebrate the season with family and friends over delicious treats.”
O&H Danish Bakery partnered with SWNS Media Group and OnePoll to survey 2,000 respondents within the United States which found that 79 percent of respondents believe the holiday spirit wouldn’t be the same without their traditional holiday dessert — kringle.
O&H, which has its headquarters on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant and store locations on Douglas Avenue and Durand Avenue in Racine, recently celebrated its 70th anniversary.
Santa’s Secret Christmas Kringle is now available at any of the bakery’s five locations and for online ordering throughout the country. Along with the new Kringle, O&H Danish Bakery is busy producing other popular holiday pastries, including last year’s beloved holiday flavor, the Eggnog Kringle. Each December, O&H makes up to 7,000 Kringle a day.