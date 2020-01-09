New salon, Merci Nails, opens on Douglas Avenue by former Kmart

CALEDONIA — Quality is manager Kevin Nguyen’s main policy for his new salon, Merci Nails and Spa, which opened in November at 5131 Douglas Ave. in the Greentree Centre, the same center where Kmart was located.

“Clean is our No.1 priority, as well as customer health and safety,” said Nguyen, who took over the salon after the owner, his uncle, fell ill during the leasing of the building last year.

Nguyen consulted with a health care worker who provided him with information on how to keep the salon clean. All buffers and filers are discarded after one use and tools are sanitized daily.

“This (salon) is unique because when I took over I wanted to come up with something relaxed with a friendly environment that is clean and cares for customer health and safety.”

Along with manicures and pedicures, Merci Nails and Spa also specializes in eyebrows and waxing. They provide a wide range of gel nail polish and dip powder which Nguyen says is quite the trend these days.

“People like gel nails because they don’t chip, dry quick and last a long time,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said, from his experience, other salons have a loud environment. He wanted to make Merci Nails and Spa as relaxing of a place as possible for his customers.