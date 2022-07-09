New Rocket Wash coming to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Willkomm family will be opening a new Rocket Wash location in Mount Pleasant in late 2022.
In a Facebook post Wednesday, Willkomm’s announced that a new Rocket Wash will be going up in place of the Mobil gas station,6840 Washington Ave., with construction beginning this upcoming week.
“The Washington Ave. Mobil permanently closed as of June 30, 2022. The Willkomms have been on this property for 33 years — since 1989 and have remodeled the current store in 2006. The Willkomms want to thank the loyal Mobil customers. It’s time to try something new! Rocket Wash will replace the Washington Ave. Mobil gas station at 6840 Washington Avenue and construction will start in a couple of weeks,” the post said.
This will be the fourth Rocket Wash facility the Willkomms own in southeast Wisconsin. Mount Pleasant will be the second facility in Racine County, the other being located at 44733 Spring St. The other two are located in Kenosha County, in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.
According to the post, customers that are signed up for the popular monthly unlimited clubs will be able to use their membership at any of the four Rocket Washes throughout Racine and Kenosha. Other enhancements include an enclosed area for year-round mat washing, free with every wash; free air for tires with every wash; and a cleaning supplies vending machine available year-round.
First place: Porcaro Ford, 6001 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
Second place: Garbo Motor Sales, 3077 Douglas Ave., Racine
Third place: D’Acquisto Motors, 1202 Lathrop Ave., Racine
A change in the car dealer category has resulted in a new winner in the Best of Racine County contest.
Porcaro Ford, 6001 Washington Ave., in Mount Pleasant, was voted the Best Auto Dealer in the county. The Best Used Car Lot category was dropped this year.
Porcaro Ford vice president Anthony Porcaro (who with his brother, Porcaro Ford president Mark, also owns the Mitsubishi dealership next door to the Ford dealership), said taking care of their customers, selling a quality product and a having a local presence help set his dealership apart.
“Customer service is a priority,” Porcaro said. “We’re locally owned and operated, and it’s one of few dealers where you can go in and see the owners in the store.
“We get involved in the community quite a bit. We were born and raised here and this is our livelihood. We have a great staff and we’ve learned to think and take care of our customers.”
It helps that Ford is the industry leader in car and truck production and quality, he said.
“Ford makes an outstanding product and they believe in taking care of the customer,” Porcaro said. “They have a great selection and that’s what customers look for.”
Porcaro also pointed out that his dealerships and Garbo Motor Sales, which finished second in the voting, are the only remaining locally owned and operated dealerships in Racine and Mount Pleasant.
First place: AC Auto Repair, 2819 S. Memorial Drive, Racine.
Second place: Pinkalla Auto Solutions, 3059 Durand Ave, Racine.
Third place: Stu's Auto Service, 3824 Washington Ave., Racine.
They say the best advertising is word of mouth and that certainly seems to be the case with AC Auto Repair. Business is going so well, owner Anthony Coey says, that some work is being scheduled out two to three weeks.
In the last year or so, Coey has added three more mechanics to his staff and has taken over space in a warehouse building in the 2700 block of South Memorial Drive, where much of the mechanical repair work is taking place. Auto body work remains the main operation at Coey's marquee location at Durand and South Memorial on Racine's south side, but all service quotes and consultations take place there.
Coey now has about 20 employees at all three of his operations: AC Auto Repair, AC Auto Body and Anthony's Car Company, the latter of which is located a bit farther west at 3317 Durand Ave.
Customers will find that the AC enterprises can help them with nearly every automotive service need — even tires.
What's the secret that has resulted in AC Auto Repair being named best automotive repair shop for two years running?
"We just make sure to take care of customers and make sure the customers are very happy," Coey said recently, taking just a few minutes between waiting on his clients. "That’s number one obviously — customer service."
Coey, 55, is a Racine native, and has been in the automotive business for about 30 years.
First place: Tony Garbo, Garbo Motor Sales, 3077 Douglas Ave., Racine
Second place: Frank D'Aquisto, D'Aquisto Motors, 1202 Lathrop Ave., Racine
Third place: Dan Hoppenjan, Porcaro Mitsubishi, 6107 Washington Ave.
He’s gentle, polite, humorous, informed and genuine. In fact, those who have purchased a car from Tony Garbo, a salesman at Garbo Motor Sales, 3077 Douglas Ave., since March 1999, have found they have a friend who will do just about anything he can for them.
“If a customer is 50 miles away and they need help at their house … I’ve driven up to Cedarburg before,” Garbo said of lending a helping hand to his customers. “Whatever the customer might need, we’ll take care of them.”
The 1990 St. Catherine’s High School graduate started as a technician for five years at the establishment his grandfather, Santo, started in 1937. When Tony moved to the sales floor, he was a natural with his pleasant disposition, low-pressure style and thorough knowledge of the Lincoln automobiles the dealership sells.
“You watch YouTube videos, you pick up a magazine, you go through some of your old notes, maybe you look at what you could have done better … you just try and learn from good things and bad things on slow days,” Garbo said of staying informed.
Nearly 80 years after Santo Garbo first set up shop at this location, his grandson is doing all he can to make it a continued success.
“Always be honest, be respectful and be fair and it will always pay off,” Garbo said.
First place: Victory Lane Car Wash, 5310 Washington Ave., Racine
Second place: Royal Car Care, 3829 Douglas Ave., Racine
Third place: Scrub-A-Dub Car Wash and Oil Change, 5120 Washington Ave., Racine
Some exotic rides — Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Maseratis — occasionally roll through Victory Lane Car Wash, 5310 Washington Ave., Racine.
But owner Peter Buchaklian readily admits spot-cleaning “presents” from children for $9.95 and prepping cars for shows within a budget of a few hundred dollars is where his business is most robust.
Victory Lane offers a multitude of options for cleaning and detailing the interior and exterior — every surface inside and outside — of your car.
“We want to provide a clean car,” Buchaklian said. “We want customers to be happy, and provide a product we’re proud of and they enjoy getting into and driving away.”
The commitment of Buchaklian and his seasoned staff — some have been around for more than the 10 years he’s been in business — is why Victory Lane is taking another victory lap. Readers have voted the establishment Best Car Wash/Detail every year since 2009.
“That’s a success story for me, personally,” Buchaklian said of the experience on his staff. “My employees like it enough to stay here, and then they know the job. They know the customers.”
Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is a business reporter and a photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt