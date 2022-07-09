New Rocket Wash coming to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Willkomm family will be opening a new Rocket Wash location in Mount Pleasant in late 2022.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Willkomm’s announced that a new Rocket Wash will be going up in place of the Mobil gas station, 6840 Washington Ave., with construction beginning this upcoming week.

“The Washington Ave. Mobil permanently closed as of June 30, 2022. The Willkomms have been on this property for 33 years — since 1989 and have remodeled the current store in 2006. The Willkomms want to thank the loyal Mobil customers. It’s time to try something new! Rocket Wash will replace the Washington Ave. Mobil gas station at 6840 Washington Avenue and construction will start in a couple of weeks,” the post said.

This will be the fourth Rocket Wash facility the Willkomms own in southeast Wisconsin. Mount Pleasant will be the second facility in Racine County, the other being located at 44733 Spring St. The other two are located in Kenosha County, in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie.

According to the post, customers that are signed up for the popular monthly unlimited clubs will be able to use their membership at any of the four Rocket Washes throughout Racine and Kenosha. Other enhancements include an enclosed area for year-round mat washing, free with every wash; free air for tires with every wash; and a cleaning supplies vending machine available year-round.