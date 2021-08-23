New revolving loan fund aims to help businesses positively or negatively impacted by Foxconn

STURTEVANT — There is a new revolving loan fund to support local companies impacted by the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant. It is called the Greater Racine County RLF.

Announced in late July, the revolving loan fund offers “flexible financing so businesses can hire additional employees, offset operating costs, and invest in new assets to increase revenues,” in relation to Foxconn, according to a press release from the Racine County Economic Development Corp.

A revolving loan fund is a self-replenishing pool of money which uses interest and principal payments accrued on old loans to issue new ones. The RLF comes in light of the “significant increase” in the county’s construction as a result of Foxconn’s move-in.

Carolyn Engel, business finance manager for the RCEDC, said $750,000 has been allocated to the Greater Racine County RLF. “The goal is to get money in good hands for good use.”