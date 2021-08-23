New revolving loan fund aims to help businesses positively or negatively impacted by Foxconn

STURTEVANT — There is a new revolving loan fund to support local companies impacted by the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant. It is called the Greater Racine County RLF.
Announced in late July, the revolving loan fund offers “flexible financing so businesses can hire additional employees, offset operating costs, and invest in new assets to increase revenues,” in relation to Foxconn, according to a press release from the Racine County Economic Development Corp.
A revolving loan fund is a self-replenishing pool of money which uses interest and principal payments accrued on old loans to issue new ones. The RLF comes in light of the “significant increase” in the county’s construction as a result of Foxconn’s move-in.
Carolyn Engel, business finance manager for the RCEDC, said $750,000 has been allocated to the Greater Racine County RLF. “The goal is to get money in good hands for good use.”
RCEDC reported a few weeks ago that in the first six months of 2021, it was on the right track for completing — and exceeding — many of its goals for the year. For example, each year, it sets a goal to complete 50 projects; by June, it approved 61 projects.
Engel noted the RLF could help businesses who were “impacted by the Foxconn development, whether positive or negative … There’s no defined impact, we just knew there would be one.” The RLF can be used for any business in the area, no matter their proximity to Foxconn.
Valme North America, which manufactures standard and double layer pipes for construction, took advantage of the RLF program to purchase new equipment. The equipment allows Valme’s branch in Raymond, 2701 Nicholas Road, to produce complete pipe systems in the county, to fulfill the demand of construction projects.
“On behalf of Racine County, I am happy this RLF program supported the growth of Valme North America,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a release. “This loan will allow them to purchase cutting and welding equipment to meet the influx of construction projects due to the Foxconn development.”
RCEDC urges anyone interested in the Greater Racine County RLF program to contact Engel via email at carolyn@blp504.org.