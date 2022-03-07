New residents need not apply: How a unique situation soured a bid for school board

RAYMOND — After owning property in the Village of Raymond for a couple of years, Mitchell and Jillian Berman were excited to build their home and become active community members.

They signed their contract to begin construction in September of 2020 and broke ground on their new home March of 2021. But, the construction of their home didn’t progress as planned, as the originally planned November completion date came and went.

The Bermans, along with their young daughters, became “couch surfers,” as they had already sold their Franklin home and had nowhere else go to.

“The building process has been a nightmare,” Jillian Berman said. “I mean, I’m sure it’ll be wonderful and hopefully, this will all be worth it in the end. But, it’s not like we started building this two months ago and we’re jumping into this. I mean, this has been such a long, long process.”

Believing that since they didn’t have a permanent residence, the site of their new home would be considered their residence under election law, they decided to get involved.

Jillian Berman, with the support of her husband, wanted to get involved in the community they would soon call home. She chose to run for school board, since one of their daughters will be starting school this fall at Raymond Elementary in the 4-K program.

They were not prepared for some members of the community they had slowly been getting to know to react with “harassment and bullying.”

Does she need to withdraw? Likely not

A flier that included pictures of the under-construction home was distributed by Raymond School Board candidates Art Binhack and Gwen Keller. The flier baselessly declared Jillian Berman was not a valid candidate due to her residency. It also made the assertion that the village could risk spending “a lot of money to rectify this situation” and the only solution was for Jillian Berman to withdraw her candidacy.

Under the law, this conclusion is inaccurate.

School administrator Steve Harder said that the district consulted the Wisconsin Association of School Boards and the Wisconsin Election Commission. To force someone to withdraw their candidacy because of the residency requirement, Harder said, a member of the public would have to file in circuit court, which he believes would be at the cost of the filer. The district would absorb the cost of any legal representation required.

But, Harder contended that residency was still a requirement for 28 days prior to taking the oath of office, which would be April 26 for the Raymond elementary School in accordance to state statutes. As such, claiming Jillian Berman needs to remove her candidacy now is also incorrect.

Binhack and Keller are not backing down.

“By not actually living in Raymond, a newcomer to the area on the board may make important school policy decisions and changes reflecting an outsider’s opinion/perspective based on what might be relevant in another prior community and thus not necessarily an informed opinion in Raymond’s best interest,” Keller said in an email.

Binhack and Keller were not the only ones to call attention to Jillian Berman’s residency situation. Current board member, Audrey Kostuch, took to social media to question the Bermans and, in some cases, other community members.

“When a person decides to run for public office, they should be able to answer tough questions,” a commenter, identified as Audrey K., on the app Nextdoor in the Village of Raymond wrote. “Like, where do you actually live, in a car? Bullying, I don’t think so, voters need to know. Maybe you should start asking questions instead of being complicit.”

Kostuch declined to comment, but an open records request revealed two separate formal complaints against her and her online presence, accusing her of harassment and violating the school board’s social media policy.

The district, according to current School Board President Jeremy Childers, again consulted WASB for legal advice regarding the complaints. An outside attorney will examine the matter and advise the district on how to move forward.

The online squabbling has left some Village of Raymond residence tired of the election, before its even truly begun.

“I have been completely appalled by most of the behavior of the candidates for RSB. Even community members,” Julie Mayhew posted on the Village of Raymond’s Nextdoor group. “Unfortunately, this has become quite the debacle.”

Challenged

The Bermans’ residency was formally challenged before the primary election, which resulted in a hearing before the Village of Raymond’s clerk. The Bermans showed they had already changed the address on their driver’s licenses, the registration for their dogs and had their mail sent to their new home. But, the clerk ultimately ruled against their residency and revoked their voter registration.

This did not surprise the Bermans, as the hearing room was crowded, with those opposing Jillian Berman bringing others to watch.

“So, I mean, it was kind of a sham hearing from from the get-go,” Jillian Berman said of the hearing. “They had brought a bunch of people to come spectate, probably trying to intimidate us.”

“It was a kangaroo court,” added Mitchell Berman. “The decision was made before we got there.”

The Bermans have challenged the ruling, along with the help of Stacie Rosenzweig, an attorney with Halling & Cayo in Milwaukee. While Rosenzweig said the Village of Raymond Clerk, Linda Terry, appeared to have wrestle with the issue in her decision letter, she ultimately arrived at the conclusion that because the house cannot legally be occupied, it could not be considered the Berman’s residence.

Rosenzweig said that, according to Wisconsin statutes, is not the case.

“Now the problem with that point of view is that well, where do they vote, then?” Rosenzweig said. “They’re staying temporarily somewhere. The statute defines the residence as your place of habituation and where you intend to return when away temporarily. It’s not where you happen to be sleeping tonight. That’s not the rule.”

Rosenzweig also drew from two examples:

Homeless voters Those displaced by a disaster

Homeless voters are able to register their place of residency as any number of places they habitually find themselves, such as a city bench.

On the other hand, voters who find themselves displaced by a disaster, such as a fire, don’t lose the right to vote simply because their intended home is temporarily uninhabitable. The Bermans, according to Rosenzweig, have found themselves in a similar boat due to the crippling effects the pandemic has had on the construction of their new home.

“We’re confident in our position, but I can never promise what a third party is going to do,” Rosenzweig said. “I’m hopeful that WAEC (Wisconsin Education Association Council) agrees with us, but we’ll get there when we get there.”

Amid claims of voter fraud and malignant intentions, Jillian Berman maintains that she just wanted to get involved in the community and focus on the students at Raymond Elementary.

“It’s just, this is this is just so not how I wanted my name to get out there,” she said. “But I guess it is what it is.”

