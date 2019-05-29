New regional higher-learning initiative targets worker shortages

KENOSHA — Local colleges are coming together to assure they are graduating students prepared to enter the workforce.
Bryan Albrecht, president and chief executive officer of Gateway Technical College; Deborah Ford, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside; and John Swallow, the president of Carthage College, met Wednesday morning to discuss details of the Higher Education Regional Alliance, a program that includes 18 regional colleges.
The HERA consortium is in partnership with a growing list of commercial and industrial members working on ways to address worker shortages through a broader range of academic and training programs.
It is designed to provide students with the kinds of job skills they will need in the workplace.
"There will be a shared commitment to the value of education," Ford said.
Albrecht said the HERA program will affect 175,000 students who attend colleges in the region.
Easing the transition
Under the program, the participating schools will help smooth the transition a student must make through a college career.
Divided into three segments, the program also is designed to build a worker pipeline with graduates and certified professionals who are prepared to step into many of the jobs that are readily available.
The goals within those segments are to recruit and retain students in an affordable educational environment, adapted training and academic curriculum programs and secure talent and employment.
The overall objective is to form an educational, training and support master plan.
In other words, it is a program that demystifies the college experience on the way to a career. Proposals call for altering the curriculum to shorten a student's time in school to get them into the workplace sooner.
In some cases, Ford said, that means encouraging students to take more credits per semester. "Fifteen credits to finish," she said.
"It's completion with a purpose," said Swallow.
To do so, proposals call for:
• Reducing credits.
• Compressing classes.
• Allowing students to transfer freely between the schools.
• Boosting ways for high school students to take college courses.
• Offering more opportunities for adult learners.
• Providing credit for prior life and work experiences.
Additionally, the initiative would offer more opportunities to under-represented students.
Easier and more access to financial aid is another component in the program.
"It would address a lot of complications," Swallow said. "We need a lot less complication."
