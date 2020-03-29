New Rapids Plaza owner plans year-round farmers market

RACINE — A year-round indoor farmers market, food-truck court and hydroponic growing operation are planned for Rapids Plaza, a north-side shopping center that has seen better days.
Bob Gleason, owner of Gleason Redi-Mix, has purchased Rapids Plaza, 2210-2400 Rapids Drive, for $350,000. Tenants of the retail center, with 120,205 square feet of gross leasable space, are Flex Fitness Center, Yellow Ginger Chinese restaurant, WIC program, Family Furniture, Family Dollar and Tip On Nails.
Noticeably absent is the former anchor tenant: A Pick ‘n Save grocery store closed in 2015, creating a yawning, 70,000-square-foot hole in the plaza. Inside that space, Gleason plans to open Farmers Market @ 2210, pending city approvals. The market is to occupy about 25,000 square feet of that space and is to be open Saturdays and Sundays year-round, he said.
Inside the market, vendors will be given 10-foot by 10-foot spaces where they will be able to build permanent exhibits, Gleason said. The space has not yet been laid out, so he does not yet know how many vendors could be accommodated.
Gleason was asked if his farmers market will be able to compete with the outdoor summer farmers market in West Racine.
“You can’t,” he replied. But vendors will be able to build out their spaces as they wish and leave them there year round, he said. “Why wouldn’t you want to have your own store? Customers will know where to find you.”
Gleason also plans to establish a food truck court in front of the market: about a half-dozen food trucks that would be there seven days a week.
The food court would not have to wait for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, because it will only involve take-out food.
“We’re going to blow some new life into the area,” said Gleason, who is no newcomer to rehabilitating commercial spaces, having done “a bunch” of them in Racine.
The approximately 1,500-square-foot hydroponic growing house, at the east end of the market, will be mainly used as a drawing card with a 5-foot by 5-foot window that will allow viewing by the public, Gleason said.
“It’ll be cool to see,” he said.
Less certain but also on his mind, Gleason said, is the possibility at some point of a small café inside the Farmers Market @ 2210.
Huge price drop
Gleason bought Rapids Plaza from Oak Creek-based NDC LLC after it had been on the market for several years, he said. At $350,000, that purchase price was just 11% of the price the last time the plaza was sold, in 2000, for $3.2 million.
It also is far below the assessed value last year of $2.775 million. Gleason said he thinks that assessment is ridiculous and hopes to get it slashed to something more realistic. “The market has spoken,” he said, with the price he paid after those years of no sale.
Property and online listing records show that Rapids Plaza was built in about 1962, on 6.5 acres. In 1970 its commercial tenants included Zayre’s Department Store, Mister Furniture, Sentry Food Store, W.T. Grant department store and Red Cross Pharmacy.
Early tenants, on two out-lots, also included Boy Blue Dari-Freeze and Foto Finish.
Somewhat later tenants included The Goodwill Store and Video Mania.
Gleason’s purchase did not include the former two-screen Rapids Plaza Cinema, which became a church after closing in 1992.
He estimated he may be ready to open the market in about four months.
Gleason said he will also redo some of the plaza’s façade.
Vendors who may be interested in selling from the future Farmers Market @ 2210 may call (262) 456-2705. A recording line will be set up at that number, Gleason said.
