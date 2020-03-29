New Rapids Plaza owner plans year-round farmers market

Gleason also plans to establish a food truck court in front of the market: about a half-dozen food trucks that would be there seven days a week.

The food court would not have to wait for the end of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, because it will only involve take-out food.

“We’re going to blow some new life into the area,” said Gleason, who is no newcomer to rehabilitating commercial spaces, having done “a bunch” of them in Racine.

The approximately 1,500-square-foot hydroponic growing house, at the east end of the market, will be mainly used as a drawing card with a 5-foot by 5-foot window that will allow viewing by the public, Gleason said.

“It’ll be cool to see,” he said.

Less certain but also on his mind, Gleason said, is the possibility at some point of a small café inside the Farmers Market @ 2210.

Huge price drop

Gleason bought Rapids Plaza from Oak Creek-based NDC LLC after it had been on the market for several years, he said. At $350,000, that purchase price was just 11% of the price the last time the plaza was sold, in 2000, for $3.2 million.