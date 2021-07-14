RACINE — The Racine Police Department’s new chief, Maurice Robinson, is building his command staff from outside and from within.

His No. 2, sworn in Monday, is Assistant Chief Alexander Ramirez, who was the runner-up for the chief job after Art Howell retired March 31. Ramirez spent more than 20 years with the Milwaukee Police Department, working in a variety of divisions: patrol, communications, internal affairs and narcotics. He has a master’s degree in public service from Marquette University, and is a 2005 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Also promoted during Monday’s swearing-in ceremony in City Hall were:

Jessie Metoyer

to deputy chief, who has been with the RPD for 22 years, including stints as a community-oriented policing officer and with the Greater Racine Human Trafficking Task Force, and is now the highest-ranked female officer ever within the RPD.

Richard Toeller

, a U.S. Marine and National Guardsmen who joined the RPD in 1997, to deputy chief.

Lennot Webb

, who previously worked as a Child Protective Services crisis counselor in Milwaukee and has been a member of the SWAT team as well as the Major Crimes and drug units, to lieutenant.

Joseph Spaulding

, a Racine native and Park High School graduate who has been with the RPD since 2001, to lieutenant.







New look

Following the retirement of Howell, the RPD faced a void. Its most experienced officers had all retired.

There are now no officers left with the department who had served under the revered Chief Dick Polzin, who introduced the police department’s now nationally touted Community Oriented Policing Model.

The city has seen this turnover as an opportunity to make the police department one that better reflects the demographics of the community it is expected to serve and protect.

Robinson, who had risen to the rank of captain in his 18 years with the Cincinnati Police Department, applied for the Racine job because of the department’s community-oriented focus. In a recent interview, he advocated for an approach that isn’t focused on incarceration but rather safety and education.

“You can’t arrest your way out of these problems,” he said, a sentence practically identical to one Howell used often in his nine years as chief.

During Monday’s swearing-in ceremony, Robinson said: “We have a shared vision on how we intend to recruit staff and train the RPD for the future, and one that looks like the community that it serves.”

Added Mayor Cory Mason: “I can’t imagine the challenges that law enforcement faces day in and day out. When I was mayor, and before I was mayor, I am humbled day in and day out about how important and how hard this work is … we deeply appreciate the work that law enforcement does right. We are honored by the reforms that we’re going to see here today, and how that reflects on our community.”

Particularly since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last May, Mason has focused on reforming and improving law enforcement. Last summer, he ordered the creation of a task force to analyze police and use-of-force policies. Involved were community leaders, elected officials and Metoyer as a representative of the RPD.

Among the focuses of that task force was to more strongly instill de-escalation in law enforcement in an effort to prevent police shootings from occurring, while also increasing transparency and strengthening the connection between the Racine community and its police force.

