New Racine Panera Bread location open

RACINE — Lovers of Panera Bread's soups, sandwiches and bread bowls will have to go about a mile further east to fulfill their cravings now.

The county's only Panera Bread shuttered its location that had been in the same Mount Pleasant strip mall that includes Kohl's and Festival Foods, and has reopened on the Racine side of Highway 31 at 5304 Washington Ave.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning.

The newly built restaurant with drive-thru is located across Highway 20 from Chick-fil-A and Burger King.

While the Panera chain has long aimed to fill the fast-casual niche, it is becoming more focused on the "fast" with an ever-increasing number of locations getting drive-thrus. There are approximately 2,000 combined Panera Bread and St. Louis Bread Co. locations across the U.S. and Canada.