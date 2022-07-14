 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New Racine Panera Bread location open

  • 0
New Panera Bread, July 14

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at the new Racine Panera Bread, 5304 Washington Ave.

 Courtesy of Mayor Cory Mason

RACINE — Lovers of Panera Bread's soups, sandwiches and bread bowls will have to go about a mile further east to fulfill their cravings now.

The county's only Panera Bread shuttered its location that had been in the same Mount Pleasant strip mall that includes Kohl's and Festival Foods, and has reopened on the Racine side of Highway 31 at 5304 Washington Ave.

New Panera Bread, July 14

Racine's new Panera Bread location, pictured here, is now open.
New Panera Bread, July 14

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at the new Racine Panera Bread, 5304 Washington Ave.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning.

The newly built restaurant with drive-thru is located across Highway 20 from Chick-fil-A and Burger King.

While the Panera chain has long aimed to fill the fast-casual niche, it is becoming more focused on the "fast" with an ever-increasing number of locations getting drive-thrus. There are approximately 2,000 combined Panera Bread and St. Louis Bread Co. locations across the U.S. and Canada.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka protesters to end occupation of official buildings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News