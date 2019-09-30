RACINE — The annual Call of the Calendar ceremony, which serves as a memorial service for recently deceased Racine County Bar Association members as well as a welcome for new inductees to the bar, took place Thursday at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
This year's bar inductees are Heather Nelson of Heather L. Nelson Law; Amber M. Ragonese of Murphy, Johnson & Trampe; John Mueller of the Law Offices of John Mueller; and Natalie Wisco of Richards & Dimmer.
