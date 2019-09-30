{{featured_button_text}}
Admitted To The Bar

Racine County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy D. Boyle, left, swears four new attorneys into the Racine County Bar Association at the 2019 Call of the Calendar on Thursday at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., as current and retired Racine County circuit judges and Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer look on. The annual ceremony serves as a memorial service for recently deceased Racine County Bar Association members, as well as a welcome for new inductees. This year's inductees, shown standing in the jurors' box, are Heather Nelson of Heather L. Nelson Law; Amber M. Ragonese of Murphy, Johnson & Trampe; John Mueller of the Law Offices of John Mueller; and Natalie Wisco of Richards & Dimmer. 

 ALYSSA MAUK alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The annual Call of the Calendar ceremony, which serves as a memorial service for recently deceased Racine County Bar Association members as well as a welcome for new inductees to the bar, took place Thursday at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

This year's bar inductees are Heather Nelson of Heather L. Nelson Law; Amber M. Ragonese of Murphy, Johnson & Trampe; John Mueller of the Law Offices of John Mueller; and Natalie Wisco of Richards & Dimmer.

