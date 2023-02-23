RACINE — Charles “Chuck” De Lotell has been talking about opening his own establishment for 30 years, but he always was indecisive about the direction it would take.

However, after witnessing a tragedy, he knew exactly what kind of place he wanted to open.

De Lotell recently opened a bar, The Blue, at 835 Washington Ave., a block and a half from the Racine Police Department, 730 Center St.

De Lotell’s decision to locate so close to the RPD was intentional.

His plan is to honor the police officers, firefighters and municipal employees in Racine with a place where they are welcome to relax after a long shift, whether they are coming at 6 p.m. for a beer and pizza or at 6 a.m. for a cup of coffee and a breakfast sandwich after third shift.

The Blue is furnished with futons, a big TV and a fireplace.

De Lotell said the furniture offers a more homey atmosphere.

While The Blue is best described as a cop bar, De Lotell said everyone is welcome.

His intention is to have a friendly, safe place where members of the community and local law enforcement can mix and mingle over a few drinks or a game of pool.

De Lotell also offers a promotion for city employees to have buy one, get one on their first round if they come in with their city ID.

“It’s a little special here for the people that work Downtown,” De Lotell said. “Let them know we’re here and let them know we’re here for them.”

The Blue is a collaborative effort between De Lotell and his ex-wife turned business partner, Sabrina De Lotell, and one of his brothers, Loren De Lotell.

Charles runs the front of the bar while Loren handles the finances. Sabrina covers public relations and helps by switching off shifts in the front of the bar with Charles.

While Charles has worked as an electrician for most of his life, the idea for a cop bar came after he was at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., on June 17, 2019, the night off-duty Racine Police Officer John Hetland was killed by an assailant trying to rob the bar.

“I felt so helpless,” Charles said. “It shook me up in a way. I had never been that close to something like that happening before. I just knew something bad was going to happen, and I was correct.”

Charles said the shooter had shown his gun to him, but he did not intervene because he didn’t want to risk the safety of his friend’s then-fiancé. So all he could do was watch what transpired.

To Charles, The Blue is a tribute to fallen officers like Hetland and Peter Jerving, the Milwaukee Police officer who recently was killed in the line of duty.

“I wanted to give something back to the guys in blue down here that are out there everyday putting themselves on the line,” Charles said.

He has always respected and admired the work that police officers do, and one of his brothers is an officer.

“People don’t realize it, they don’t take in the whole picture or maybe they just don’t appreciate it, but I saw those guys in action,” Charles said. “I wanted to make something that’s kind of a tribute and to give back.”

The Blue is his way to give back and provide a safe place for the community.

Over the last year, a number of gun-related incidents occurred in bars around Racine. Those include the murder of Terrence Blair, then owner of Mr. Kool Bar, 1330 Washington Ave., last May and the double homicide at Rerun’s Lounge that resulted in the death of its owner, Avery “Rerun” Stewart.

Charles aims to make the bar safe by installing outside security cameras and lights to illuminate the parking lot at night.

He said those are two of the things that were needed to make the location safer.

“I’m going to clean it up, light up the parking lot, put cameras around and make it safe so you can watch your car if you want to and make sure nobody is messing with it,” Charles said, referencing what he told the Public Safety and Licensing Committee when he requested his operating license: “I can keep an eye on these things and do something about it.”

Although he can stay open up until 2 a.m. on weekdays and until 2:30 a.m. on weekends, Charles says he will never stay open that late due to the safety concerns.

Being 65 years old, Charles also sees The Blue as his retirement of sorts. But he says he’s not the kind of person to live a life of leisure.

“I can’t imagine getting up every morning all my life and then suddenly not getting up in the morning and having a purpose, having something to do,” Charles said. “I thought this would be a nice little endeavor, and we’ll see, maybe I’ll sell it down the line. But right now I’m gonna pursue this and make the city proud.”

