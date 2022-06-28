New Racine area mausoleum to be named for Saint Joseph of Arimathea

CALEDONIA — Tuesday afternoon, ground was broken by staff and board members of the Catholic Cemetery Association of Racine for the new Arimathea Mausoleum.

The mausoleum is to include 40 crypts for caskets and 36 niches for cremation urns.

The mausoleum is named after Joseph of Arimathea, patron saint of funeral directors and pallbearers, who in the Bible provided the tomb for Jesus Christ after the crucifixion and prior to the resurrection.

The conception of the new mausoleum began in the summer of 2021, as it became increasingly apparent that other mausoleums on the grounds of Holy Cross Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road, were close to being filled to capacity.

The cemetery also have 60 arches available for in-ground burials, as well as a section for green burials.

A green burial entails not using embalming fluid, a wicker basket or being covered in a shroud in place of a casket and the option of a biodegradable urn.

Holy Cross Cemetery has offered green burials since 2020.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.