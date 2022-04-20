New Racine aldermen sworn in; Tate re-elected as City Council president

RACINE — The City Council gathered on Tuesday to welcome two new members and to elect a president.

Alderman Amanda Paffrath, elected to represent District 4, and Alderman Alicia Jarrett, elected to represent District 14, were sworn in.

The election of Paffrath and Jarrett brought the number of women on the City Council to six.

Both thanked their friends and family for the support they offered during the election.

“I am just excited to be here and honored to work with the council,” Alderman Jarrett said.

Alderman Paffrath said: “I promise I will do my very best to listen, and learn, and make informed decisions with the ultimate goal of making Racine a safe, healthy and vibrant place to live and work and play for everyone.”

President

Alderman John Tate II was elected to serve a third consecutive term as president of the council.

“It has been one of the highest honors of my lifetime to be able to serve on this body with you all and to be chosen by you to lead,” he said.

He reminisced over his time as council president and noted how much of that time had been taken up by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t think any of us imagined what we would be working through as we became alders, to deal with the worst crisis in a century,” he said.

Tate added that is part of the job “to make the hard decisions for whatever circumstances may come forth.”

He praised the council in particular for their work last year on redistricting, noting the controversies in other areas.

“We see the way it could go and the harm it could cause to our democracy, and then the way that we did it, which was really about making sure that people had the maximum voice in our district,” he said.

Tate concluded by saying how grateful he was for the opportunity to serve Racine and to work with his fellow alderman.

Re-elected

Five members of the council ran unopposed and also were sworn in on Tuesday: Aldermen Marcus West, Jeffery Peterson, Terry McCarthy, Mollie Jones and Sam Peete.

McCarthy and Peete were appointed midterm.

There were two open seats approaching the spring elections with Alderman Jason Meekma and Edwin Santiago announcing they would not be seeking re-election.

At the last meeting of the previous council, held on Monday, Santiago bid farewell to his fellow councilmen and assured them he would still be around and working in the community.

