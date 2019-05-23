RACINE COUNTY — The county has announced a new program that will offer $1 to $2 rides to employment training or work for residents in need through 2020.
Higher Expectations for Racine County and the county received a $267,000 grant from the state’s Commute to Careers program to fund the rides, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced in a press release Thursday. Commute to Careers is a Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development program.
“For many residents, lack of transportation is one of the biggest hurdles standing in the way of a family-sustaining job,” Delagrave said in the release. ”Commute to Careers will remove a major barrier by helping provide affordable, flexible transportation to training, education and employment.”
Eligible residents will only need to pay $1 to $2 for the “vanpool”-type program provided by Community Health Transit, the release said.
“We have worked tirelessly to position residents and businesses for success,” Delagrave said. “The Commute to Careers program is a win for businesses seeking talented employees as well as job seekers and their families.”
To be eligible, program participants must be Racine County residents 18 or older and unable to access work or training due to a transportation issue. Residents must also complete an application and meet all requirements of the Commute to Careers program.
Those whose applications are approved can use the program for 90 days.
Interested residents or businesses can learn more about the Commute to Careers program by contacting Kim Parsons at kim.parsons@racinecounty.com or 262-638-6528.
