New principal at a Burlington middle school has a background in restorative practices. What's that mean?

BURLINGTON — With a new building, the Burlington Area School District needed a new middle school principal. Nick Ryan’s the man for the job.

Before landing in Burlington, Ryan taught in Oconomowoc and Watertown. After receiving his master’s degree from UW-Madison, he ventured back to his birth state, Wyoming, to serve as an assistant principal before taking a similar job back in Watertown.

Now in his new role as principal in the shiny new Karcher Middle School, 300 Wainwright Ave., Ryan also is continuing his education, pursuing a doctoral degree. While continuing his education has allowed Ryan to further connect to his students — he has homework of his own to do — he has maintained his focus on restorative practices.

“I just really, really love restorative practices,” Ryan said. “It’s one of my biggest passions.”

Restorative practices, according to Ryan, are what brought him to BASD. He said it is already common practice throughout the district.

Restorative practices

Restorative practices are widely misunderstood, Ryan said. While many may see it as a “no consequences” approach to student discipline, that is not the case. Restorative practices are rooted in community building, both Ryan and BASD spokesperson Julie Thomas said.

“This is an approach to create community building,” Thomas said. “In order for students to have a sense of belonging at school, students need trust in others in the school community.”

The practice can have its uses in the discipline process, but often occurs after a student may have already faced consequences. The practice, according to Ryan, allows students to heal the community they have created.

“Yes, you might have a consequence; that’s part of the reality of making a mistake,” Ryan said. “However, we’re separating the kid from the behavior, right? The behavior was a mistake, we shouldn’t have done XYZ, but we still love having you as a Karcher student, we still want you to be part of our community. So, to welcome you back into the community, let’s repair what was broke.”

Ryan explained that a majority of restorative practices focus on the community building, using a proactive rather than reactive approach to prevent issues from arising. This, according to UW-Madison Clinical Associate Professor and Restorative Justice Project Director Jonathan Scharrer, can actually lead to a “return on the investment” with an improved culture and fewer disciplinary referrals.

“So we’re always sending a ton of energy, and frankly, a ton of resources on responding to student conduct with student discipline,” Scharrer said. “So, when you’re able to introduce restorative justice, and work to rapidly build community, even the amount of time that is spent directly in classrooms, in direct instructional time that is used in either teaching about restorative justice or engaging in the practice of restorative justice and restorative practices on the community-building sides, you are actually seeing a net return on that investment of time because you’re recapturing teaching time, you’re recapturing sort of time that you might otherwise spend on responding to harm or disruption.”

Restorative practices have been shown to decrease incidents requiring discipline. A 2003 analysis of restorative practices in Minnesota schools revealed a reduction in behavior-related referrals by 45% and suspensions by 63%.

In a 2015 study of more than five years of restorative practices in Denver Public Schools decreased the risk of suspension by 5 percentage points, specifically by more than 7% for black students, approximately 6% for Latinos and nearly 3% for white students.

While the use of restorative practices in schools is not necessarily new, Scherrer said, the practice is growing and that its full potential is still being realized.

“It’s still emerging, but probably the fastest-growing area of restorative justice in the nation is going to be the implementation in schools,” Scherrer said.

