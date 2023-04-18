BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has selected a current employee to replace a high school principal who quit after six months on the job.

Amy Levonian, who joined the district last summer as assistant principal at Burlington High School, is being promoted to the school's top administrative position, effective July 1.

District officials said the position was not advertised and other candidates were not considered.

Levonian succeeds Jason Sadowski, who resigned in January after six months on the job, citing unspecified personal reasons for a midyear departure that remains unexplained.

District Superintendent Steve Plank said Levonian has been serving as interim principal since Sadowski's resignation and that other staff at the school have spoken highly of her.

“Staff provided very positive feedback on Amy, noting her student focus, honesty, humility and collaborative leadership style,” Plank said in a prepared statement.

The district said Levonian's new salary as principal would be $125,000 a year — the same that Sadowski was being paid.

Officials said Burlington School Board members approved Levonian's appointment March 13.

Taking action during the current school year, officials said, gives the new principal more time to prepare for the 2023-24 school year.

In the district's announcement, Levonian spoke about her impressions of Burlington High School since joining the staff last summer. She said she wants to ensure teachers have the resources they need.

"BHS has excellent teachers who engage students in the classroom and a wide variety of state-recognized extracurricular activities to develop student leaders,” she said.

The high school leadership team also includes Assistant Principal Reid Oldenburg and Interim Assistant Principal Stephanie Iodence.

The district serves about 3,000 students.

Before joining the Burlington school system, Levonian served in administrative roles at Racine's Horlick High School. She started her education career as a social studies teacher.

Levonian has a master's degree in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee and a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

