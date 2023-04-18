BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has selected a current employee to replace a high school principal who quit after six months on the job.
Amy Levonian, who joined the district last summer as assistant principal at Burlington High School, is being promoted to the school's top administrative position, effective July 1.
District officials said the position was not advertised and other candidates were not considered.
Levonian succeeds Jason Sadowski, who resigned in January after six months on the job,
citing unspecified personal reasons for a midyear departure that remains unexplained.
District Superintendent Steve Plank said Levonian has been serving as interim principal since Sadowski's resignation and that other staff at the school have spoken highly of her.
“Staff provided very positive feedback on Amy, noting her student focus, honesty, humility and collaborative leadership style,” Plank said in a prepared statement.
The district said Levonian's new salary as principal would be $125,000 a year — the same that Sadowski was being paid.
Five of the 19 students in teacher Chelsea Grant's third grade classroom are reading below grade level. When it's time to read aloud on a recent Friday, the students show vastly different levels of skill and confidence. Grant's students – "my babies" as she calls them –- spent the better part of the 2020-2021,school year learning from home. It was first grade, a crucial year for learning to read. Many are still far behind. Mounting evidence from around the country shows that students who spent more time learning remotely during the 2020-2021 school year, many of them Black and Latino, lost about half of an academic year of learning. That's twice as much as their peers who studied in person that year. Third graders are at a particularly delicate moment. This is the year when they must master reading or risk school failure. Everything after third grade will require reading comprehension to learn math, social studies and science. Students who don't read fluently by the end of third grade are more likely to struggle in the future, and even drop out, studies show. "I am grateful that all is well as it is. Right? Our students are thriving. I'm grateful to be able to say that and I think that that is because we have great teachers who, um, consider it a priority to partner with parents. Because we can't leave them out of the equation and that partnership looks different for every parent. Because every parent is doing the best that they can," said Crystal Jones, the principal of Beecher Hills Elementary School where Grant teaches. Grant's third graders may have a better chance than children in other cities to make up for that lost learning. Atlanta was one of the only districts to extend the school day as a response to the pandemic. Elementary school students attend seven hours of school, half an hour more than before the pandemic. Evidence from around the country shows that even when schools provide some of these services, such as optional after school tutoring or summer school, many parents aren't aren't using them.
Officials said Burlington School Board members approved Levonian's appointment March 13.
Taking action during the current school year, officials said, gives the new principal more time to prepare for the 2023-24 school year.
In the district's announcement, Levonian spoke about her impressions of Burlington High School since joining the staff last summer. She said she wants to ensure teachers have the resources they need.
"BHS has excellent teachers who engage students in the classroom and a wide variety of state-recognized extracurricular activities to develop student leaders,” she said.
The high school leadership team also includes Assistant Principal Reid Oldenburg and Interim Assistant Principal Stephanie Iodence.
The district serves about 3,000 students.
Before joining the Burlington school system, Levonian served in administrative roles at Racine's Horlick High School. She started her education career as a social studies teacher.
Levonian has a master's degree in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee and a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Collection: Photos of smiling Burlington High School graduates at Class of 2022 ceremony
Burlington High School graduate Mackenzie Perez waves during commencement
Burlington High School graduate Mackenzie Perez waves to the crowd Friday as she and other members of the Class of 2022 file into the school's outdoor football stadium for graduation ceremonies.
Scott Williams
Burlington High School graduate Brady Bjurstrom at 2022 commencement
Graduate Brady Bjurstrom, right, is all smiles Friday as he joins his fellow Class of 2022 members from Burlington High School.
Scott Williams
Parents and others fill the grandstands at Burlington High School graduation 2022
The grandstands fill up with parents, friends and other supporters at Burlington High School's outdoor football stadium Friday to honor the school's Class of 2022 with graduation ceremonies.
Scott Williams
Burlington High School graduates arrive for graduation ceremonies
Members of Burlington High School's graduating Class of 2022 walk the red carpet Friday as they file into the school's outdoor football stadium for graduation ceremonies.
Scott Williams
Jonathan Morrell joins fellow graduates at Burlington High School graduation 2022
Jonathan Morrell, left, joins his fellow Class of 2022 members Friday for the Burlington High School graduation ceremonies in the school's outdoor football stadium.
Scott Williams
Student chorus performs at Burlington High School 2022 graduation ceremony
Members of a student chorus perform a song Friday during graduation ceremonies for the Burlington High School Class of 2022.
Scott Williams
Graduate Kyah Schwantes makes a colorful entrance at Burlington High School ceremony
Graduate Kyah Schwantes makes a colorful entrance Friday as members of the Burlington High School Class of 2022 file into the school's outdoor football stadium for graduation ceremonies.
Scott Williams
Graduating seniors arrive at Burlington High School for 2022 graduation ceremony
Members of the Burlington High School Class of 2022 arrive at the school's outdoor football stadium Friday for graduation ceremonies before a crowd of family, friends and other supporters.
Scott Williams
Student band performs as ceremony gets started at Burlington High School graduation
A student band provides musical entertainment Friday as parents and others arrived at Burlington High School for the 2022 graduation ceremonies at the school's outdoor football stadium.
Scott Williams
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.