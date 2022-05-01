New pre-owned lot opens in Kenosha

RightWay Automotive Credit is your ideal place to find a pre-driven vehicle. With locations ranging from Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri, RightWay is opening its 50th location in the heart of Kenosha, 4728 75th Street, its first location in Wisconsin. RightWay can also be found online at RightWay.com and customers have the option to see not only vehicles locally in Kenosha, but you can also have access to their inventory nationwide with thousands of cars that can be shipped to the Kenosha location for you to test drive. RightWay will go above and beyond to get you into the vehicle that works best for you.

RightWay also takes the time to review credit with the customer and discuss the re-establishment of credit and how a positive vehicle loan can improve their score. RightWay is not a buy here pay here dealer.

Over the past 26 years, RightWay has established relationships with finance companies, banks and credit unions. RightWay is able to assist in securing funding with those lenders to establish loans for the customers that will reflect on their credit bureaus.

Since the company was founded in 1996 in Michigan, RightWay has been dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction to ensure return business. RightWay does this with company values such as honesty, empathy and respect.

“Our mission statement is that we are only doing our job properly when we create an experience for which the customer returns to do business with us again,.” said David Harnett, RightWay district manager.

Come to RightWay to find a quality pre-driven car as new as the current model year to 10 years old. Every car is safety inspected to meet both state regs. And RightWays own 70PT inspection.

Customer service does not stop with purchases. Each car comes with a minimum of 6-month or 6,000-mile extended service contract, 2 years of oil changes, and one year of roadside assistance at no additional cost, both services provided by partners in the area such as Great American Tire as well as Merlin Complete Auto Care right here in Kenosha.

Please stop in and say hello to the newest addition to the RightWay group and see Dave Harnett, District Manager, who is devoting his time at the new location.

You can also view their inventory or get apply for credit at RightWay.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0