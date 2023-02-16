RACINE — The littlest of kids with the biggest imaginations now have a place Downtown to call their own.

PlaySpace, 505 Sixth St., is a destination for children of all ages, but the focus is on kids ages 0-6.

This is the second PlaySpace opened by Charrie and Joshua Ferguson; their first is at 2225 63rd St. in Kenosha. They opened the Racine location in April 2022.

For the little ones

The idea for PlaySpace came from the couple's children.

Because one of the kids was a few years older than the rest, and child play areas tend to cater to kids 6 and older, the Fergusons found it difficult to locate a place where their younger children could play.

"As they were growing up, it was just hard to find places that were accommodating to smaller children," Charrie said. "If you've been to those places with smaller kids, it's nearly impossible to, especially when you have a bigger family, to help them all climb the jumps and ride the rides, especially if you're the stay-at-home mom or the only parent there that's available. It's impossible to do it all."

The goal of PlaySpace is to have a location where younger kids are the focus and can get a start on early development skills.

"Everybody doesn't have that exposure to play with other kids and have the opportunity to have the imagination play," Charrie said. "We figured we could help with that."

The toys at PlaySpace are focused on imagination play.

They include replicas of doctors offices, restaurants and a life-size camper with an outdoor grill.

There also are dress-up clothes for the kids that match the environment they are playing in.

Joshua said most of the toys found at PlaySpace are from the "leaders of imagination play," with brands such as Melissa and Doug and Crate and Barrel

While the space is focused on kids 0-6, there is no real cut off for what age children can be to play there.

Older siblings, older kids with special needs and even just kids with wild imaginations are more than welcome to play and imagine at the location to their hearts' desire.

PlaySpace

All day passes for children under 10 cost $11. Anyone over that age does not have to pay.

Re-entry to the space is allowed with a day pass.

Wanting to be family inclusive, the PlaySpace also has massage chairs and coin-free arcade machines, so older siblings or parents have something to keep them occupied.

"This is their whole area right here," Charrie said. "This is their whole set up."

Parents cannot currently drop off children at PlaySpace, but there are plenty of couches where parents can sit and watch their kids when they are not playing with them.

The space also offers annual memberships for $320 and monthly passes for $45.

Party packages also are available, and weekends are sometimes booked for private events.

Charrie said the best way to tell if the location will be open during a weekend is to check PlaySpace's social media.

While snacks are available for purchase at PlaySpace, no outside food is allowed.

Community

The location used to be another play area.

Nest Playspace relocated to St. Francis and was renamed Taxi and Tide.

Upon hearing that Nest was closing, the Fergusons took the opportunity to expand to Racine.

"We just wanted to expand, we felt like it was time to do so," Charrie said. "Nest was closing and there's really not many places like this, so the opportunity to bring it here was the main focus, especially to get involved in the Racine community."

Charrie says that she is blown away by the experience she has had with Downtown Racine organizations.

"They bring people out," Charrie said. "They are always doing giveaways and they are always getting the community together with the small businesses. I'm very honored to establish a steady flow of business here."

It's also important to the Fergusons that the staff at their establishments are treated like family.

Angelina Adkins has worked with the Fergusons since the Kenosha location opened. She enjoys working in a small place compared to the larger, corporate-run businesses.

"I've been through a lot, and (the Fergusons) have been there for me through everything," Adkins said. "They treat me like I'm human. It's a different aspect when you have respect for your bosses, not just like a respect because you're my boss but a respect of because you know they are good people and they do care."

Adkins' 3-year-old daughter, Aashirya White, enjoys joining her mother at work as well.

"She actually begs to come to work with me," Adkins said with a laugh.

