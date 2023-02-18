RACINE — The fate of the Outbreak Billiards & Bar building, 1717 Douglas Ave., remains uncertain after the new owners failed to obtain a liquor license.

Gurminder Singh, the agent for the license, said it was his intent to open an establishment much the same as Outbreak Billiards — with only cosmetic improvements to the building and a new business name: Liquor Time.

Outbreak was sold in the fall. Its last day in operation was Nov. 5.

The Public Safety & Licensing Committee recommended to the City Council that Singh receive the liquor license.

However, the council voted against the license Feb. 7 after residents of the neighborhood protested and members raised concerns about the fragility of the neighborhood.

Surprised

Singh said he and his business partner have continued to discuss what might be done with the building, which they paid for in cash.

Singh said he was “super surprised” when the City Council denied the liquor license because there was a bar at that location for nearly three decades and because another bar in the area received its license at the same meeting.

“We are very responsible and already own a liquor store and there were never any issues,” he said.

Alderman John Tate II, the president of the City Council, said Singh and his partner own a business in his district.

“These are good business owners,” he said and reiterated that the issue was not with Singh, but with opening a bar in a neighborhood already experiencing challenges.

Singh will be able to reapply for the license in 12 months.

Neighborhood

During discussions, the neighborhood around the former Outbreak Billiards was described as “fragile,” with a defunct strip mall nearby that has attracted people looking for shelter.

Alderman Amanda Paffrath, who is the representative of District 4 where the building is located, called the area “one of the most impoverished areas in the city with a high volume of law enforcement calls for service and a large number of liquor licenses already.”

With the assistance of the city clerk and the Department of City Development, she was able to provide a map that showed 20 businesses within a half-mile of the bar that have liquor licenses.

Seven people who live in the area spoke against approval of the license during the council meeting, in part because they said they felt there were enough bars and liquor stores in their neighborhood.

Paffrath also attended a Neighborhood Watch meeting on Jan. 31 to talk with community leaders and law enforcement. She said their message was that the neighborhood does not need another bar.

Photos: Look inside homes owned by Steve Harvey, Liam Payne and others Steve Harvey Steve Harvey Steve Harvey Steve Harvey Liam Payne Liam Payne Liam Payne Liam Payne Liam Payne Liam Payne Stockard Channing Stockard Channing Stockard Channing Stockard Channing