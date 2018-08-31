BURLINGTON — A three-unit, 6,200-square-foot outlot development is planned for the Fox River Plaza, although no tenants have been named.
On Aug. 14, the Burlington Plan Commission gave the all-clear to a proposed site plan and conditional-use application for a future multi-tenant building at 1054 Milwaukee Ave., at the far end of the parking lot near the Big R store, 1058 Milwaukee Ave., and next to Associated Bank at 1050 Milwaukee Ave.
The proposal was brought forward by Andrew Goodman of GMX Real Estate Group of Northbrook, Ill. Goodman did not respond Friday to requests for comment.
The location currently has the former Le Grand Coffee Company building, which closed permanently in June and will be demolished for the project. Before Le Grand Coffee, the building housed Heavenly Cup Coffee Hut which closed more than three years ago.
The plan includes a drive-thru window and dedicated drive-up lane, and two patios potentially for outdoor dining at both ends of the development. GMX plans to connect the Fox River Plaza parking lot with the adjacent Kohl’s Department Store lot to provide more flexibility with parking.
No tenants have yet been named, but the space could be used for restaurants, retail or service. The proposed hours of operation could range from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Fox River Plaza will also be the new location for Racine County’s Western Racine County Service Center, which will be relocating from 209 N. Main St., Burlington. The service center is to occupy the space at the plaza at 1072 Milwaukee Ave.
