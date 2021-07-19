CALEDONIA — Kringle lovers rejoice, there’s another spot in the county to grab your favorite Danish pastry.

The new location of O&H Danish Bakery, at the corner of Four Mile Road and Douglas Avenue, will open to the public Wednesday, according to a news release from O&H.

Take advantage of this great offer Get full access to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com for one year at this special rate.

It shares a building with Stabucks, 4917 Douglas Ave., which opened last month and saw an investment from Racine native and retired NBA basketball player Caron Butler.

When and where When: Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: 4917 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, next to the new Starbucks

The new location will take the place of the bakery currently at 1841 Douglas Ave., which has been closed to the public since Saturday to transition to the new space — and will be permanently closed once the new location opens.

Reinvesting its roots

The new bakery signifies a “reinvestment in the community where O&H Bakery first got its roots.” The design is inspired by its Danish Viking heritage, shown in the focal point of the new bakery: a 14-foot by 17-foot wooden tree installation which symbolizes the Norse tree of life, Yggdrasil.

The Yggdrasil (eegh-dra-sil) was an enormous ash tree at the center of the universe; “all worlds resided in its branches and roots,” the release said. The checkout counter is made to represent a runestone, an upright slab of stone Vikings would write on to memorialize history.

“My grandfather broke the norm for a Danish baker in Racine and made Douglas Avenue the place where we first planted our roots 72 years ago,” said Eric Olesen, president of O&H, in the release. “Just like our bakery is scratch made, we’ve decided to make this store unique by incorporating both our history and authentic Danish heritage into this new store design that we think our customers will love.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Olesen said the story of the Norse tree resembles the story of the bakery’s roots of opening their first, original location on Douglas Avenue and branching out further. O&H has multiple locations in southeast Wisconsin, products in Trader Joe’s grocery stores and nationwide delivery.

“Our growth and ability to make a great bakery to this day is due to the history of support our neighbors, customers and friends provided us for years and years on Douglas Avenue,” Olesen said in the release. “We’re thrilled to be continuing our investment with an all-new store experience still on Douglas Avenue. We can’t wait to open our doors on July 21.”

Sticking to family

Olesen is the third generation of the family to own O&H. According to the release, the fourth generation of the Olesen family is involved as well.

“O&H was started by my grandfather in 1949. It’s really special to me and I feel very fortunate that we are here today,” Olesen said in an interview.

O&H’s employees have become part of the family as well. Although the former Douglas Avenue location is closing, all of its employees have also moved to the new location or are working for other branches. Some employees have been working at O&H for more than 30 years, Olesen said — with some of their children starting to work for O&H too.

“I’m really humbled by it, that they feel strongly about the beliefs, the principles, the values that O&H (has),” Olesen said.

The bakery is located in a new commercial development of Northterra Real Estate Group — led by Racine native Lee Jaramillo — which brought to Caledonia the Starbucks next door. Jaramillo said the two stores will bring opportunity for families to get coffee and kringle in one trip.

O&H worked with local companies Retail Fixture and Absolute Construction during its development.

Curt Woodward of Retail Fixture and Jeff Stacy of Absolute Construction have been associated with O&H for about 40 years, they said. They have helped the Olesens with developing other O&H locations, and now their sons are involved in developing the newest location.

“There’s always been that commitment” of O&H and their associates hiring local, said Stacy.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.