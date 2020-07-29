New O&H Danish Bakery, drive-thru coffee shop proposed for busy Caledonia intersection

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — For years, Caledonia village leaders have been trying to draw more businesses to the Douglas Avenue thoroughfare, where there is heavy traffic but commercial business are not abundant.

Another two businesses are expected to move into it within the next year, however. And the developer said he hopes the development “could be an activation for other development in the area.”

A new O&H Danish Bakery and a “best-in-class coffee purveyor” with a drive-thru could open before the end of the year, according to a proposal Developer Lee Jaramillo made to the Caledonia Planning Commission Monday. Jaramillo said he can not yet confirm which coffee chain he is in negotiations with.

O&H President Eric Olesen said that the new bakery would replace the current one at 1841 Douglas Ave. in Racine. He said that his family-run business wasn’t looking for a new location, but that Jeramillo’s proposal was too good to pass up.

“The traffic is at a greater number than what we’re experiencing” Olesen said of Douglas Avenue’s intersection with Four Mile Road, compared to the current O&H establishment at Douglas Avenue’s intersection with English Street.