New mural at the Racine Public Library inspires patrons to use their imaginations

RACINE — The entrance of the Racine Public Library now resembles the feelings of wonder and imagination a patron may feel in the bookshelves and makerspaces with the addition of a new mural behind the circulation desk.

The mural at the library is the third and most recent installment in the Wall Poems of Racine project, an ArtRoot venture in collaboration with many community partners.

It features a poem by local poet Dan Nielsen, who is an avid patron of the library, and art by Dee Hutch, who is a co-founder of retail store Root City and a tattoo artist at Black Hand Tattoo Gallery, both in Downtown Racine.

One line is spray-painted across the wall: “Can you imagine what it would be like to have no imagination?” From the left, the mural shows a natural-haired little girl blowing a dandelion flower that transitions to illustrations of outer space, books, flowers and a butterfly amongst clouds.

The mural uses all the colors of the rainbow and looks like the library’s own personal Northern Lights show.

The poet and the artist

Nielsen called the poem “a simple interrogative sentence” and jokingly said it was a part of his stand-up comedy routine; in other words, it was something he often pondered out loud about.

“It was meant to be ironic. And then it turned out to be inspirational, which is ironic,” he said, laughing.

It meant a lot to Hutch to be the next one chosen to put words on a wall for the project. In a phone interview, he said he was patiently waiting to be chosen as the next artist, having a vested interest in the project and the library in general.

According to Nick Ramsey, ArtRoot member and Wall Poems of Racine coordinator, the process of selecting a poet is a long one. For this particular mural, the organization narrowed down the number of poets from 200 down to five, and those five poets submitted 10 poems each.

ArtRoot members then worked to narrow the number of poems down, submitting the remaining poems to Hutch. It was up to Hutch to choose which one resonated with him the most, and it was Nielsen’s.

“I was already a big fan of Dan’s (work), so I was super excited,” Hutch said.

Making an impact

The process took about 12 hours in one day, and local photographer René Amado documented the whole process. “I had a lot of ideas going on in my head,” Hutch said.

One of his ideas was to represent his daughter and, perhaps, some of the patrons of the library by painting a natural-haired little girl of color.

“My daughter has been falling in love with her natural hair, and I love that. I want kids who identify with (the character) to feel welcome in the library,” Hutch said.

“I love the idea, and I’ve known Dee for years … When I saw it, I was on the brink of tears,” Nielsen said.

The library was one of the first places ArtRoot thought to place the first mural, since it was where the coalition traditionally met, said Nick Demske, deputy director of the library, Racine County supervisor and ArtRoot member.

This new mural was funded exclusively by the library, Demske said. When he and Angela Zimmermann, the library’s executive director, saw the mock-up of the mural, “We were just like, yes!”

Momentum

Mural brings poetry to life in street art project on Uptown building "I found a dead squirrel. It freaked me out," Kelsey Marie Harris said. "I wrote a poem about it. Now it's on a wall."

ArtRoot — a coalition of local artists and advocates working to bolster the arts in the Racine community — coordinates several committees to select the poem, artist and site for each of its murals.

The last mural, unveiled late October, is at 1346 Washington Ave. in Uptown Racine. The poem was written by Kelsey Marie Harris and the art was painted by Dean Tawwater, owner of Tawwater Sign Co.

The last two murals have gone out faster than expected, since the inaugural mural — dedicated to Racinian poet Aaron Lundquist, who died in 2016 — was unveiled in July of 2020.

The momentum of the mural project is due to the organizers being more familiar with the process and more sponsors and supporters helping fund the project, Ramsey said.

But it is also due to the community’s growing interest in the project, especially after actually seeing murals be completed, Demske said.

The Racine community may be more used to what he calls “proposal burnout,” or the idea that the community is reluctant to support proposals until they yield actual results, especially after past proposals have fallen through.

When the first mural was unveiled, Demske said he saw posts on Facebook of locals wanting to change their bike routes to be able to pass by it. “The good energy exists, then all of a sudden, everyone’s like, ‘How can I get involved?’”

