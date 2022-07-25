 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Mexican restaurant now open on Spring Street

Pico's Tacos

Pico's Tacos Premier, 3505 Spring St., Racine, is now open.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — Pico’s Tacos Premier, 3505 Spring St. in Racine, is now open.

The Mexican restaurant is the third restaurant owned by Angela and Carlos Espinosa, along with the original Pico’s Tacos, 550 Three Mile Road, and Los Mariachis, 5821 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

The new Spring Street location is in a building that previously housed El Gustazo Puerto Rican Restaurant and Old Dutch Custard.

Truck

One of two Pico's Tacos food trucks is shown parked outside the not-yet-open Spring Street location.

According to the Espinosas, Pico’s Tacos Premier is more of a spinoff of the original restaurant rather than a separate location, having more in common with the menu associated with the fleet of food trucks that also have Pico’s Tacos branding.

The new Pico’s will also be focused on speed compared to the other restaurants by introducing a drive-thru.

Carlos and Angela Espinosa

From Left: Carlos and Angela Espinosa, owners of Pico's Tacos Premier. 

“All the big hitters will be on this menu. We won’t offer enchiladas or anything like that, even if that’s something you see in most taquerias,” Angela said. “At this location, for speed purposes, with a drive-thru, we are trying to get everything pretty done at a very short amount of time. So, it’s going to be pretty much a condensed version of things, but it will focus on our local favorites and staff picks.”

Pico’s Tacos Premier is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Raised just outside of Mchenry, Illinois, Alex is a business reporter and a photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter:@arodatjt

