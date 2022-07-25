New Mexican restaurant now open on Spring Street

RACINE — Pico’s Tacos Premier, 3505 Spring St. in Racine, is now open.

The Mexican restaurant is the third restaurant owned by Angela and Carlos Espinosa, along with the original Pico’s Tacos, 550 Three Mile Road, and Los Mariachis, 5821 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.

The new Spring Street location is in a building that previously housed El Gustazo Puerto Rican Restaurant and Old Dutch Custard.

According to the Espinosas, Pico’s Tacos Premier is more of a spinoff of the original restaurant rather than a separate location, having more in common with the menu associated with the fleet of food trucks that also have Pico’s Tacos branding.

The new Pico’s will also be focused on speed compared to the other restaurants by introducing a drive-thru.

“All the big hitters will be on this menu. We won’t offer enchiladas or anything like that, even if that’s something you see in most taquerias,” Angela said. “At this location, for speed purposes, with a drive-thru, we are trying to get everything pretty done at a very short amount of time. So, it’s going to be pretty much a condensed version of things, but it will focus on our local favorites and staff picks.”

Pico’s Tacos Premier is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday.