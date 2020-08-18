New local DNR conservation warden is a city native

RACINE — A city-country kid growing up, Zachery “Zack” Feest is a self-described “big outdoors enthusiast” who knew early on he was destined to become a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation warden.
But he may be ready to host his own “Wild Kingdom” show after a few months on the job. Feest became the new WDNR conservation warden for Racine earlier this year. He didn’t need a lot of time learning about the area since he grew up here and also learned a lot about the outdoors and nature with his family at their cabin in rural Sparta.
“I grew up watching shows about wardens, along with multiple contacts with current wardens in the field and knew this was the career I wanted,” Feest said. “I have a passion for the outdoors and knew that no other job would feel right for me than to protect the natural resources for future generations.”
Chat confirmed career
A gut feeling about the career turned into confirmation thanks to a conversation he had while earning his criminal justice and sociology degree at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Somers.
“One memorable contact I had was my freshman year of college with Warden Mike Hirschboeck where I asked lots of questions and sought insights into the career,” he said of his discussion with Hirschboeck, who now is a warden teammate of Feest’s.
Feest went on to work multiple jobs such as in construction and retail, but obtained training to become a hunter safety instructor as well as a DNR creel clerk. Feest began his DNR career as a deputy warden at Bong State Recration Area in 2018, before he was hired for the Racine warden station in October 2019. After completing his Natural Resources Law Enforcement academy and field training, he arrived for duty in Racine in February.
Wildlife rescues
These days Feest can be found on the wardens’ 29-foot Donzi patrolling Lake Michigan as his Racine station also is a marine unit operation.
“I am out there just about every day,” he said, adding being on the ‘big water’ has enabled him to meet many boating and fishing enthusiasts who share his passion for the state’s waters.
“I like the diversity that the Racine station brings from traditional law enforcement to fish and game,” Feest said, adding the daily duty list features “a little of everything.”
A little bit of everything can come with wings, four legs or a really incredible wing span. He’s responded to numerous calls from citizens to help with wildlife in trouble. There was the deer that got itself stuck in a break wall of large rocks along the shore at the Kenosha Harbor. The rescue attracted quite the crowd that day.
There were the calls from concerned residents about a mink, then a bald eagle, a seagull and then the always impressive Great Horned Owl.
At home with a career
Even after the end of a busy warden day, Feest is still raring to go the next day in a job that is close to his heart. “I like the area because I grew up there and have many good relationships with citizens there,” he said.
And the area features a lot of places where he can enjoy his hobbies of hunting, fishing, all-terrain vehicle riding, boating and shooting sports.
You can reach Warden Feest by email, text or his call phone: Zachery.Feest@wisconsin.gov; Phone: (262) 822-6454.
Anyone with information regarding natural resource violations may confidentially report by calling or texting: VIOLATION HOTLINE: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. The hotline is in operation 24 hoursa day, seven days a week. Trained staff report information to conservation wardens.
