New local DNR conservation warden is a city native

RACINE — A city-country kid growing up, Zachery “Zack” Feest is a self-described “big outdoors enthusiast” who knew early on he was destined to become a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources conservation warden.

But he may be ready to host his own “Wild Kingdom” show after a few months on the job. Feest became the new WDNR conservation warden for Racine earlier this year. He didn’t need a lot of time learning about the area since he grew up here and also learned a lot about the outdoors and nature with his family at their cabin in rural Sparta.

“I grew up watching shows about wardens, along with multiple contacts with current wardens in the field and knew this was the career I wanted,” Feest said. “I have a passion for the outdoors and knew that no other job would feel right for me than to protect the natural resources for future generations.”

Chat confirmed career

A gut feeling about the career turned into confirmation thanks to a conversation he had while earning his criminal justice and sociology degree at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Somers.