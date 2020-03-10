New life planned for Uptown building

RACINE — An Uptown building that once housed the Tradewinds Village tavern and banquet hall is on its way to getting new life and three new businesses.
On Thursday, the Racine Community Development Authority approved three White Box grants for 1518-1522 Washington Ave., once known as the Washington Building. Although the White Box program ended Dec. 31, all three applications had been made before that; the city’s ransomware attack delayed the processing of several applications until this month.
The building, which has three storefronts, formerly housed Tradewinds Village. Gary and Jane DePelecyn opened the banquet hall, which could accommodate up to 450 people, in summer 1986, offering complete catering service. At the time, The Journal Times reported that it was the Village Ball-Room in the 1940s and had been completely remodeled to reopen as Tradewinds.
In recent years, with Tradewinds long since closed, the building became a county tax foreclosure until its recent purchase by Tyrone Buckley for $58,000.
Buckley qualified for the maximum White Box grant amount of $20,000 for 1520 Washington Ave. His space is the former banquet hall, he told the CDA.
“I plan to do basically the same thing with the space,” Buckley said. “I had my own wedding reception there, so it’s kind of sentimental for me, and I want to bring it back to life.”
You have free articles remaining.
Two more businesses
The CDA approved Yolanda Blair, owner-operator of Yogi’s Pud’n Bowltique, now at 1505 Washington Ave., for a $14,430 White Box grant for 1518 Washington Ave. Someone bought the building housing her business and has other plans for it, she explained to the CDA.
“We love Uptown, and we want to stay,” Blair said.
A new roof has been put on at 1519-1522 Washington Ave., she said, and now remodeling can proceed.
Blair told the CDA that her kitchen is licensed for three years at her existing space, and she will continue to prepare her puddings there for that amount of time. But her retail space will move across the street after the remodeling.
For 1522 Washington Ave., Tyra Edwards of Beautifully Bold, a make-up artist, qualified for an $18,000 White Box grant. Edwards, Blair’s daughter-in-law, shares Blair’s current building, so she will also be moving across the street.
“I’m looking to uplift that space, to make it enjoyable for women whose makeup I’m already doing,” Edwards said. “I’m looking to turn that space into something beautiful.”