New life planned for Uptown building

RACINE — An Uptown building that once housed the Tradewinds Village tavern and banquet hall is on its way to getting new life and three new businesses.

On Thursday, the Racine Community Development Authority approved three White Box grants for 1518-1522 Washington Ave., once known as the Washington Building. Although the White Box program ended Dec. 31, all three applications had been made before that; the city’s ransomware attack delayed the processing of several applications until this month.

The building, which has three storefronts, formerly housed Tradewinds Village. Gary and Jane DePelecyn opened the banquet hall, which could accommodate up to 450 people, in summer 1986, offering complete catering service. At the time, The Journal Times reported that it was the Village Ball-Room in the 1940s and had been completely remodeled to reopen as Tradewinds.

In recent years, with Tradewinds long since closed, the building became a county tax foreclosure until its recent purchase by Tyrone Buckley for $58,000.

Buckley qualified for the maximum White Box grant amount of $20,000 for 1520 Washington Ave. His space is the former banquet hall, he told the CDA.