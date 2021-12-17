New leader of Explore Waterford turns love of community into passion for service

WATERFORD — Tanya Maney’s days of staying out of the limelight are over.

The longtime community activist and volunteer has spent many years working behind-the-scenes while helping with local events and issues.

But now she is stepping into a high-profile leadership position as the new executive director of Explore Waterford, the local chamber of commerce and economic development group.

Maney has succeeded Dawn Brummel, who resigned this fall after two years promoting local businesses and organizing parades, festivals and other community events.

Although she prefers not to be in the spotlight, Maney said she is willing to do so for the chance to work with local business owners and help Waterford grow.

“I love what’s going on in our community,” she said. “And I’m glad I can be a part of it.”

Explore Waterford is the entity that was formed two years ago by combining the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce with a downtown promotion group called Absolutely Waterford.

Tim Vandeville, board of directors president, said there were a handful of applicants for the executive director job, but Maney was the best choice.

Vandeville said the new executive director is a strong proponent of local business owners, as well as a community booster and someone with vision for the future.

“We thought Tanya would bring that sense of community,” he said. “She has a deep love of Waterford.”

Based in a small office in the Waterford Village Hall, Explore Waterford is the organizer behind the Waterford Christmas Parade, the Celebrate Waterford summer festival, and many other activities.

Maney, 51, took over as executive director in mid-October.

Although she spent weeks training under Brummel and still gets help periodically from her predecessor, Maney said it has been a challenge to learn the multi-faceted job.

“Every new thing is going to be a learning experience for me,” she said.

Born in Big Bend in nearby Waukesha County, Maney and her family moved to the Town of Waterford when she was a child. She graduated from Waterford High School in 1988 with dreams of becoming a business owner.

She got her chance when her husband, Jim Maney, opened a golf driving range between Waterford and Big Bend. Her husband then took a job with Town of Waterford Public Works department, so Maney became the main operator of the golf range.

Maney’s Golf Range served area golfers for about 25 years before closing in 2015.

Maney spent the next few years home-schooling the couple’s youngest of four children. She also looked for opportunities to volunteer for groups and events in Waterford.

She created a Facebook group, “We Are Positively Waterford,” which has nearly 2,000 members. And she volunteered with Explore Waterford, serving on a committee that planned Celebrate Waterford.

She enjoyed being an activist who stayed behind the scenes. But when Brummel announced she was stepping down as Explore Waterford’s full-time director, people urged Maney to apply for the job.

Donna Fearing, another board member, said Maney’s name was among the first to pop up when officials began to contemplate the executive director vacancy.

Fearing said Maney is active in the community and shows a willingness to organize things aimed at promoting local business.

“She’s always looking for ways to bring people out and help businesses,” Fearing said. “It just seemed like a natural fit.”

Maney already is brainstorming about ways to improve services for Waterford’s diverse variety of business. She also wants to consider new ways of coordinating events and activities organized by many different groups locally.

“I believe in this community,” she said. “I want to see it succeed and be the best community it can be.”

