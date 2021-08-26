New lawsuit aims to force Racine to release documents, emails related to donations used for 2020 election

RACINE — The City of Racine’s unwillingness to promptly produce documents and thousands of emails requested by the public is adding fuel to the fire for those who believe foul play was involved in the 2020 election that Joe Biden won.
A lawsuit reportedly filed Thursday aims to have those documents produced. However, as of Wednesday, City Attorney Scott Letteney indicated “that none of these requestors have contacted the City regarding insufficiencies to those responses, nor have they submitted follow-up requests,” according to the city.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim this is false, and that requests for the documents were made “months ago.”
However, emails shared by the city with The Journal Times on Thursday show that nearly 200 emails were given to the attorney leading the lawsuit last month. The plaintiffs argue that more emails need to be shared.
No evidence of fraud or illegality that could’ve swung the 2020 presidential election against incumbent Republican Donald Trump has been found, but speculation to that effect continue to propagate in Racine and across the nation.
“This election was stolen from Donald Trump,” Wisconsin Voters Alliance President Ron Heuer claimed Thursday on Monument Square, without offering any proof.
Waiting, wanting more
In March and April, several organizations — including The Journal Times — independently made open-records requests to the City of Racine, asking for documents related to the city’s agreement with the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a Chicago-based nonprofit that received about $400 million from Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
CTCL donated hundreds of millions to about 2,500 local election jurisdictions across the U.S., saying it wanted to augment communities’ election efforts in light of how severely government coffers were drained by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Racine, for example, said that its elections budget was almost depleted only four months into 2020 due to unexpected expenses, such as personal protective equipment, outdoor tents and Plexiglas screens, associated with the nearly canceled April election held in the early weeks of the pandemic.
More than 215 Wisconsin communities received money from CTCL in 2020, but the lion’s share of that money (more than $7 million combined) went to the so-called “Wisconsin 5:” Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.
None of The Journal Times’ requests for city documents were even partially fulfilled until Wednesday — more than five months after the initial March 12 request was submitted — when a partial release of more than 120 pages of documents was sent to The Journal Times and at least one other group. Many of those documents had previously been made public; as such, little new information was released.
State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, is now suing the City of Racine for the release of emails and other documents related to the city’s dealings with CTCL. Brandtjen has made headlines in recent weeks after saying on Aug. 6 she was going to issue subpoenas demanding extensive election materials from Milwaukee and Brown counties, even though she doesn’t have the authority to issue subpoenas.
“Complainants’ public records requests have not been fully answered or have been denied without cause. These records are subject to timely production under the Wisconsin Public Records Law, and Defendants (the City of Racine, Mayor Cory Mason and City Clerk Tara Coolidge) continue to stall in their production or to outright withhold the requested public records without lawful justification. This Court’s intervention and the sanction of an award of attorney fees are therefore required,” states a lawsuit reportedly filed Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court. The plaintiffs in the suit are Brandtjen, the Kewaunee-based Wisconsin Voters Alliance and Racine-based Honest, Open, Transparent (H.O.T.) Government, a group that has been a thorn in the side of Mason and other city leaders.
After a news conference on Monument Square Thursday morning, Brandtjen said in an interview that, so long as the city isn’t releasing records regarding how the election was conducted, “I have to assume the worst … Democracy dies in the dark.”
The lawsuit states that more than 41,000 emails would need to be included in H.O.T. Government’s request to the city. That request was broad: Not only did it request “all communications containing CTCL” but also all emails mentioning a number of city and state officials (including the mayor, certain County Board members, and some state representatives) regardless of if the emails had anything to the election. Those emails still have not been released.
The city has maintained that the money from CTCL not only prevented excessive local spending but also protected people from COVID-19.
In a statement, Coolidge said: “In the midst of a pandemic, had we not had the funding made available through the CTCL grant(s), more of our residents would have likely contracted COVID-19, the pandemic would have created more barriers to the ballot box for eligible voters, and the city would not have had the funding to mail over 20,000 absentee ballots for the presidential election alone.
“Issues related to the legality of receiving CTCL funds have been fully litigated. Any suggestion of wrongdoing is misguided, and only serves to create distrust in an election process that was free, fair, and transparent. I cannot express enough how fortunate I felt to serve the city during our most trying of times.”
In October 2020, a federal judge blocked the Wisconsin Voters Alliance’s attempt to prevent the use of CTCL money in the Wisconsin 5. All other challenges filed prior and since have also failed.
What we know
The City of Racine appears to have been the first city in Wisconsin to have substantial contact with CTCL.
Conference calls were set up by Racine staff between Mason and the mayors of Wisconsin’s four other biggest cities: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay and Kenosha. As a result, all five cities ended up accepting money from CTCL for the carrying out of the 2020 presidential election; much of that money is still being spent on election equipment for the carrying out of future elections.
Despite repeated lawsuits and challenges, no courts have said these actions were illegal — while never to this scale of dollars, local governments have a longstanding practice of accepting donations. A bill passed by Wisconsin Republicans in June aimed to effectively stop cities from taking direct donations, but the bill was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers earlier this month.
The city hasn’t denied the findings of those who question how the election was run. The city accepted the money out in the open, the City Council approving the receipt of the staggered CTCL grants throughout 2020 without much contention.
Substantial opposition only appeared as Election Day neared, and sharply rose after Trump’s loss.
More coming
Those who are bringing the lawsuit claim that the money from CTCL created unfair conditions for the election held in Wisconsin’s biggest cities compared to the rest of the state.
“Although the purpose of the CTCL grants was ostensibly to provide for a Covid-19 safe election,” the lawsuit states, “the grants’ purposes were actually to get out the vote, but only as to certain demographic groups, stated as to ‘encourage and increase … in-person’ voting and ‘dramatically expand strategic voter education & outreach efforts … particularly to historically disenfranchised residents’ — and only within certain parts of the Wisconsin-5 cities, not in Wisconsin statewide.”
Erick Kaardal, a Minnesota attorney representing the complainants who has filed lawsuits in several U.S. states regarding the 2020 election, including attempts to overturn its results, said on Monument Square on Thursday: “We’re going to go off the rails. We’re it. We’re the only sensible people in Wisconsin … we’ve got other lawsuits, other things coming.”
He was met with applause from the two dozen-or-so gathered — which included former Racine Alderman/two-time mayoral candidate Sandy Weidner; and state Rep. Chuck Wichgers, a Muskego Republican whose district includes Waterford.
The support Kaardal and his fellows are receiving is a sign of how deeply distrust in how the 2020 election was conducted and the results it produced are running.
It has been argued by the city and others, however, that the CTCL money may have made elections fairer in those cities; for decades, the general expectation is that rural and suburban voters have higher turnout rates that those who live in urban areas, but that difference is becoming more slight over the past decade.
Progressives, including city leadership, have shown they believe making it easier to vote (more locations, longer early voting periods, increased absentee balloting, etc.) can lead to higher rates of citizens participating in democracy. People living in urban areas are also often more likely to be poor and work jobs where they are pressured to not miss work, for fear of missing a paycheck, and thus are less likely to vote.
Kaardal and his clients argue the city getting involved in increasing turnout leads to imbalanced voting pools when rural voters aren’t being encouraged to vote like their city-dwelling counterparts.
“It’s wrong to suppress the vote. It’s wrong to favor the vote,” he said Thursday.
Uneven
The City of Racine, for example, received more than $1.65 million across three grants from CTCL while the City of Waukesha received only $42,000, even though Racine’s population is only 6% greater than Waukesha’s.
"Get out the vote? That's something campaigns do ... Getting out the vote is assigned to campaigns, candidates, and political organizations. Your city is not supposed to get out the vote," Kaardal said Thursday.