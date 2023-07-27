KENOSHA — The new Lake Fest event — described by organizers as “a celebration of fun activities on or near the water” — starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 29, with a Family Dock Party at Great Lakes Yacht Sales, 443 50th St. on Kenosha’s harbor.

The Dock Party features games, food and arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sailboats and other rentals are available from 10 a.m. to noon from the Kenosha Community Sailing Center’s sailboats and recreational rentals. A Scavenger Hunt (with prizes) is noon to 2 p.m.

At 11 a.m., the Coast Guard Auxiliary will talk about boat safety. Step by Step dancers will perform at noon.

At 1 p.m., the Kenosha Police Department’s Officer Friendly will talk about water safety.

Events at the Beach House on Simmons Island, 5001 Fourth Ave. at the lakefront, include a Bags Tournament and a Bocce Ball Tournament, both from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

A highlight is the Venetian Night Boat Parade at sunset, starting about 8 p.m. The public is invited to view the Venetian Boat Parade along the harbor channel and harborside. To find out more about the parade and viewing areas, join Lake Fest’s Facebook group (search “Kenosha Lake Fest”).