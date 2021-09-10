 Skip to main content
New kidney dialysis center opens in Burlington to serve 100 patients a week
BURLINGTON

New kidney dialysis center opens in Burlington to serve 100 patients a week

BURLINGTON — A new dialysis clinic has opened in Burlington to serve area patients living with kidney disease.

Fresenius Kidney Care, which has the capacity to serve more than 100 patients a week, opened new facilities effective Aug. 9 at 2049 Lynch Way.

The division of Fresenius Medical Care North America provides dialysis treatment and support services to more than 190,000 people annually in their own homes or at more than 2,600 facilities nationwide.

Leaders of the company said the new Burlington center offers state-of-the-art equipment and would employ more than 30 healthcare professionals.

“We are committed to providing comprehensive care to people living with chronic kidney disease so that our patients can lead fuller lives,” said Director of Operations John Rodriguez.

In Wisconsin, there are nearly 12,000 patients on dialysis.

Fresenius officials said the new center will expand health services in the community, partnering with the local Midwest Nephrology Associates.

Patients also can receive dialysis at home, either peritoneal or hemodialysis. This option can mean fewer food restrictions, greater scheduling flexibility and better outcomes.

“Home dialysis allows patients to receive life-sustaining treatment in the comfort of their homes, on a schedule that works best for their medical and lifestyle priorities,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hymes, chief medical officer for Fresenius. “With the proper education, training, and support, we can help most patients thrive on home dialysis.”

