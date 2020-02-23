New Iwo Jima Memorial proposed for Pritchard Park

Capriotti said this project has approval from Marine Corps headquarters and the effort grows in large part from a feeling that that part of U.S. history is slipping away.

Detachment 346 has been doing a living memorial float of the flag-raising in parades and various events for more than 74 years, and it is one of the best-known entries in Racine’s annual Fourth Fest Parade.

Capriotti said that during one of those parades, “I was talking to kids about the Iwo Jima float. They had no idea what I was talking about; they were about 14 or 15 … we don’t want to lose what the military does for this country.”

Getting it right

For 36 days in 1945, from Feb. 19 to March 26, the Battle of Iwo Jima had some of the fiercest fighting of the Pacific War, as the Marine Corps and U.S. Navy fought to secure Iwo Jima as a staging area for attacks on the main Japanese islands. 6,821 Americans were killed on Iwo Jima, among 26,040 total American casualties.

The U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial is based on a photograph of the flag-raising shot by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal. It became an iconic image of not only the battle, but of the war in the Pacific and one of the most reproduced photographs in the world.

