New Iwo Jima Memorial proposed for Pritchard Park

RACINE — The U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, also known as the Iwo Jima Memorial, is one of this nation’s most iconic war memorials. And the next one, pending a successful fundraising campaign, will be a bronze, 40% replica to be placed in Pritchard Park.
The Iwo Jima Memorial portrays six U.S. Marines victoriously raising the American flag over Mount Suribachi during World War II in the middle of a ferocious five-week battle. It was the first foreign flag ever to fly on Japanese soil.
In tandem with today’s 75th anniversary of the flag-raising on Mount Suribachi, a group of local Marines has launched a nationwide effort to build a new, bronze Iwo Jima Monument, a $4 million undertaking.
Called the Iwo Jima Memorial Midwest Project, local planners are working with Robert Bricker, the only sculptor involved in the restoration of the original Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Va., three years ago.
Pending successful fundraising, Bricker, of the Bronze Craft Foundry in Charlottsville, Va., will produce a 40%-scale version of the original bronze monument for Racine. The base will be 8 feet tall, the figures 13 feet tall, and the memorial will weigh 20,000 pounds.
The monument is to be placed at the Veterans Memorial Walk at Pritchard Park.
The project has been in the planning stage for about the past 18 months, said Project Director John Capriotti of Racine, who served in the Marines and is junior vice commandant and historian of the local Marine Corps League Detachment 346.
Capriotti said this project has approval from Marine Corps headquarters and the effort grows in large part from a feeling that that part of U.S. history is slipping away.
Detachment 346 has been doing a living memorial float of the flag-raising in parades and various events for more than 74 years, and it is one of the best-known entries in Racine’s annual Fourth Fest Parade.
Capriotti said that during one of those parades, “I was talking to kids about the Iwo Jima float. They had no idea what I was talking about; they were about 14 or 15 … we don’t want to lose what the military does for this country.”
Getting it right
For 36 days in 1945, from Feb. 19 to March 26, the Battle of Iwo Jima had some of the fiercest fighting of the Pacific War, as the Marine Corps and U.S. Navy fought to secure Iwo Jima as a staging area for attacks on the main Japanese islands. 6,821 Americans were killed on Iwo Jima, among 26,040 total American casualties.
The U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial is based on a photograph of the flag-raising shot by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal. It became an iconic image of not only the battle, but of the war in the Pacific and one of the most reproduced photographs in the world.
However, the original memorial misidentified two of the six Marines who raised the flag, as the Marine Corps and FBI’s Digital Evidence Laboratory discovered during the past few years. The new statue will replace those two faces with the actual Marines who participated: Cpl. Harold “Pie” Keller and Pfc. Harold Schultz.
“Therefore, the new IJMMP statue will be the very first monument built that reflects the exact image of the photograph,” Capriotti said.
The original Iwo Jima Memorial has a unique connection to Racine, he said. The very first Iwo Jima Monument statue was molded as a tabletop version for review and approvals by the Marine Corps. Sculptor Felix De Weldon used Johnson Floor Wax, made by what is now SC Johnson, to form that statue.
Construction
The Iwo Jima Memorial Midwest Project has had strong support from Racine County officials, Capriotti said, although no county money is involved at this point. Fundraising is underway with last week’s launch of the IJMMP website, www.iwojimamemorialmidwest.org
Capriotti said the group will reach nationwide for possible corporate donations. Apparel, merchandise and memorial bricks, which will be placed at the monument, are being offered for sale to donors via the website. (More apparel offerings will be added beyond what the website shows, Capriotti said.)
The memorial will require 16 months to produce in 10 distinct stages for the statue, starting with digital and analog pattern creation, and five stages for the base. Each stage has been priced, and as sufficient funds are amassed, each stage can proceed, Capriotti said.
The base’s surface will be covered in polished, engraved gravel from the Madison area. Although the base will be less wide and deep than the original, it will be the same height, 8 feet, to accommodate all the engravings.
When the statue itself is ready, it will make an 820-mile flatbed journey from Virginia to Racine, which Capriotti said will present many promotional opportunities along the way.
Once in place in Racine, “it definitely would add to our attractions list,” said Dave Blank, president and CEO of the county visitors bureau, Real Racine. “I can see it particularly working well with the group-tour segment.”
Capriotti said the monument site will be used as a venue to host various veterans events and will be augmented with educational materials for elementary schools. Organizers will also undertake fundraising efforts to help veterans in need.
Information about the project, and ways to donate, can be found online at www.iwojimamemorialmidwest.org