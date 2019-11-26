20 new housing vouchers open up for people with disabilities in Racine County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seward said it should not matter if the applicant’s disability is physical or mental. She is hoping the new vouchers will be distributed by March 1.

“What we see here is that people who have disabilities have had problems in the past renting units,” she said, especially if the person also has a criminal record or an eviction in their past. “We’re looking to partner with some landlords to work with people who don’t have the best credit score or who don’t have the best credit history.”

RCHA is planning to partner with the county’s Human Services: Aging and Disability Services office to identify 20 people to invite to apply and potentially receive the voucher.

The vouchers also would be renewable each year and could be expanded in the future, meaning in the next few years more Racine County vouchers would be guaranteed for people with disabilities.

The new vouchers aren’t expected to affect the current wait list, which was last opened for applications last summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.