New housing development near Foxconn to be branded as 'Seasons'

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 280-unit multifamily housing development slotted for the corner of Braun and Green Bay roads, first announced in April 2020, is set to open in spring 2022.

According to a release from the Racine County Economic Development Corp., Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development has announced that its new housing site is under the brand Seasons.

FRED also was approved to develop a Seasons-brand housing site in Pleasant Prairie in March, Seasons at River View.

According to a presentation from FRED attached to the RCEDC release, the new Seasons housing at Mount Pleasant will consist of two-story townhouse-style buildings, multifamily apartment homes in two-story buildings, a clubhouse and pool, fitness center, walkability and on-site property management.

Seasons will provide alternative, modern housing options; benefit the underserved housing market in the corridor of Mount Pleasant; provide a significant increase in tax base; provide “abundant green space;” appeal to a broad demographic; and represent the highest and best use for the property, said FRED in the presentation.

The new housing development is about a 10-minute drive on Braun Road to the Foxconn site.

Wisconsin has one of the oldest housing stocks in the nation, and improving current housing offerings while also building new ones has been a focus for local governments and business leaders since the Foxconn project was announced — even if it is now drastically downsized.

