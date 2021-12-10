New housing development near Foxconn to be branded as 'Seasons'

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 280-unit multifamily housing development slotted for the corner of Braun and Green Bay roads, first announced in April 2020, is set to open in spring 2022.
According to a release from the Racine County Economic Development Corp., Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development has announced that its new housing site is under the brand Seasons.
FRED also was approved to develop a Seasons-brand housing site in Pleasant Prairie in March, Seasons at River View.
According to a presentation from FRED attached to the RCEDC release, the new Seasons housing at Mount Pleasant will consist of two-story townhouse-style buildings, multifamily apartment homes in two-story buildings, a clubhouse and pool, fitness center, walkability and on-site property management.
Seasons will provide alternative, modern housing options; benefit the underserved housing market in the corridor of Mount Pleasant; provide a significant increase in tax base; provide “abundant green space;” appeal to a broad demographic; and represent the highest and best use for the property, said FRED in the presentation.
The new housing development is about a 10-minute drive on Braun Road to the Foxconn site.
Wisconsin has one of the oldest housing stocks in the nation, and improving current housing offerings while also building new ones has been a focus for local governments and business leaders since the Foxconn project was announced — even if it is now drastically downsized.
Five stories of Racine County residents who chased their dreams in 2021
We all have dreams. The five stories in this collection are of Racine County residents who followed theirs in 2021.
When I was a little girl, on my list of dreams, I wanted to become a teacher, a fashion designer and open a Filipino restaurant with my brother as the head chef and my sister as the waitress, and I would be the hostess. I dreamt of being a movie star.
As you grow older, your dreams change, and in the past year I've spent reporting for the Journal Times, I've been able to fulfill one of the more realistic things on my list: hearing and sharing the stories of real people. And it was most fun for me to hear the stories of real people who achieved their dreams, despite how the last year still living amid the pandemic has challenged us all.
Some Racine County residents chased dreams from their childhood, like Elle Maru, who dreamt of becoming an artist since she was a little girl and has now published two books.
Some residents dreamt of commemorating and bettering the community. Alex Hanesakda opened SapSap restaurant to tell the stories of refugees like his family through his food; Pastor Bill Thompkins wanted to honor the black families who migrated to this area for a better future during the Civil Rights movement; and finally, teenage Isaiah Lambert wanted to end gun violence by starting a basketball league that promoted brotherhood and mentorship.
Some dreams rose from the ashes, like Deon'Te and LaShaya Cottinghams' of opening a new clothing store after trials that left their family homeless.
Every dream, big or small, can mean a lot to us. Hopefully, reading these stories from people you may know in the community is a sign for you to follow yours.
Elle Maru has written and illustrated two books since graduating from Carthage College in the summer, but didn't think she would become an artist.
SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where the restaurant will continue to spread its message of love and healing through "delicious delicious" food — SapSap directly translate to meaning "delicious-delicious" in Laotian.
Nehemiah Gardens' founder and main coordinator for the new exhibit, Pastor Bill Thompkins, said he is looking for more names to fill the walls with, which he envisions will one day have several thousand names. The purpose of the new exhibit is to "remember, honor and celebrate" those black migrants.
'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW
Isaiah Lambert had an idea in May, after the killings of Dontrell Bush and Marcus Caldwell, to fight gun violence in Racine with basketball. On Sunday, that dream became a reality as the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association tipped off.
The name "Regal Society Lifestyle" comes from owners LaShaya and Deon'Te Cottinghams' belief that everyone is either a king or queen, and should wear a crown — whether that crown is self-confidence, strength or another symbol of power.