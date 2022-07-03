 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New hotel opens in Mount Pleasant

Cutting the ribbon outside the new Mount Pleasant Comfort Inn Wednesday.

One of the rooms, with a jacuzzi, in the new Mount Pleasant Comfort Inn.

MOUNT PLEASANT — A new hotel has opened.

It is a Comfort Inn at 1150 Oakes Road, just north of Highway 20, and west of the Pike River and the Knights Inn, kitty-corner to the Delta Hotel (Marriott).

A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday.

