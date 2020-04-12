New holiday garbage collection system rolls out on Monday

Rooney stated that the double-collection system was costly and took up significant man-hours and equipment. The old system required all waste collection vehicles except for one and an additional 18 employees on double collection days.

It affected vehicle maintenance and could not be done at the same time as any weather-related tasks — street brining, plowing or leaf collection. The Thanksgiving holiday caused significant delays in leaf collection, especially if inclement weather arose. Rooney said the city had “been playing Russian roulette with Mother Nature.”

Overtime also came into play and on some days the landfill was closed by the time the last of the waste was picked up, which meant employees had to come in early the next day to dump the previous day’s waste.

Coronavirus changes collection

Another big change that was rolled out alongside the holiday garbage collection was changes to bulky waste disposal. But those changes were changed again in order to maintain social distancing between city employees and protect DPW workers who collect solid waste.