New holiday garbage collection system rolls out on Monday

RACINE — The City of Racine’s new system for collecting garbage after a holiday will be rolled out on Monday.
Instead of doing a double pickup day, during which Friday and Monday’s garbage would be collected on Monday, everyone’s garbage collection day will move back one day. Residents who live in Area E, formerly the Friday route, will have their garbage picked up on Monday; then Area A, formerly the Monday route, will have their garbage picked up on Tuesday, and so on.
Why are they doing it this way?
John Rooney, the city’s Department of Public Works commissioner, presented the new system to the City Council’s Public Works and Services Committee on Jan. 14 and then presented it before the full City Council on Jan. 21.
Since those presentations, the department’s website on solid waste collection (cityofracine.org/solidwaste) has been updated to include the new waste collection schedule and map and an updated waste collection look-up tool that allows residents to sign up for email and/or text reminders of their collection dates.
Rooney stated that the double-collection system was costly and took up significant man-hours and equipment. The old system required all waste collection vehicles except for one and an additional 18 employees on double collection days.
It affected vehicle maintenance and could not be done at the same time as any weather-related tasks — street brining, plowing or leaf collection. The Thanksgiving holiday caused significant delays in leaf collection, especially if inclement weather arose. Rooney said the city had “been playing Russian roulette with Mother Nature.”
Overtime also came into play and on some days the landfill was closed by the time the last of the waste was picked up, which meant employees had to come in early the next day to dump the previous day’s waste.
Coronavirus changes collection
Another big change that was rolled out alongside the holiday garbage collection was changes to bulky waste disposal. But those changes were changed again in order to maintain social distancing between city employees and protect DPW workers who collect solid waste.
Since April 6, the DPW has indefinitely suspended the collection of all household bulky items (HBI), except for bed mattresses and box springs. Bed mattresses and box springs can be placed out on the normal collection date with their HBI stickers attached.
Bed mattresses and box springs will be picked up with a separate operation so there is a possibility solid waste may be picked up before or after the bed mattresses and box springs are collected.
All other HBI items can be brought to the city’s Pearl Street facility, 801 Pearl St., during normal working hours for disposal if needed.
