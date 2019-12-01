You are the owner of this article.
New health services contractor in place at County Jail
Racine County

New health services contractor in place at County Jail

YORKVILLE — Health services at the Racine County Jail are under a new vendor.

After five years with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, the new company — MEnD Correctional Care — will now serve those housed in the jail for the next three years with a two-year option.

The contract was unanimously approved at the Nov. 12 County Board meeting and went into effect on Nov. 15 and runs through December 2022.

Capt. Bradley Friend, with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, said he values communication with the companies that are contracted with the jail.

Friend said he has been on the phone daily with officials from MEnD Correctional Care.

“That’s something that I’ve never received from our current vendor,” Friend said. “It was very refreshing … the level of communication with this company is second to none.”

Friend said the services provided at the jail will remain the same and the jail will retain its current nurse practitioner.

“She’s someone I would send my children to,” Friend told the Racine County Finance and Human Services Committee on Nov. 5.

Friend added the current nurse practitioner has expressed interest in staying with Racine County.

Friend said the jail does not have a doctor that maintains regular hours to meet and treat patients but according to the resolution a doctor must serve “two hours biweekly directly within the jail.”

“The bulk of what happens is occurring over the phone,” Friend said. “The doctor doesn’t actually stay in the facility the entire time.”

The resolution also states that nurses be on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Contract details

According to the contract, the additional services include:

  • Physicals within 14 days of entry into the jail
  • Response to and triage of sick calls and medical request forms
  • Response to medical emergencies when onsite (inmate, staff, visitors)
  • Coordination of pharmaceutical services
  • Administration of medication while on duty
  • Orders for special medical dietary needs
  • Coordination of laboratory and x-ray services
  • Training of officers and staff on health-related issues
  • Education on health-related issues
  • Attendance to chronic care
  • Review of diet lists and monitoring of blood sugar weekly
  • Response to emergency care when needed
  • Coordination of dental and mental health care
  • Provision of on-site prenatal care when needed
  • Coordination and monitoring of off-site care
  • Performance of venipuncture for blood draw
  • Assistance to the practitioner for procedures as needed
