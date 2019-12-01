New health services contractor in place at County Jail

YORKVILLE — Health services at the Racine County Jail are under a new vendor.

After five years with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, the new company — MEnD Correctional Care — will now serve those housed in the jail for the next three years with a two-year option.

The contract was unanimously approved at the Nov. 12 County Board meeting and went into effect on Nov. 15 and runs through December 2022.

Capt. Bradley Friend, with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, said he values communication with the companies that are contracted with the jail.

Friend said he has been on the phone daily with officials from MEnD Correctional Care.

“That’s something that I’ve never received from our current vendor,” Friend said. “It was very refreshing … the level of communication with this company is second to none.”

Friend said the services provided at the jail will remain the same and the jail will retain its current nurse practitioner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“She’s someone I would send my children to,” Friend told the Racine County Finance and Human Services Committee on Nov. 5.