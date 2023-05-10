WATERFORD — After opening its first Waterford clinic two years ago, ProHealth Care is unveiling plans for urgent care, physical therapy and other new services in a proposed facility three times the size.

The Waukesha-based provider has announced plans for an estimated $13 million clinic to open in 2024 near the intersection of Highway 164 and Milwaukee Avenue, on the village’s east side.

The 17,000-square-foot facility would replace the ProHealth Care clinic at 790 Cornerstone Crossing with an operation dramatically bigger both in size and impact.

“It’s a really big deal,” Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said.

The estimated 3-acre site is owned by the village in an area where community leaders have been working to attract medical and office development.

ProHealth Care said the clinic, if approved by the village, would provide urgent care seven days a week, plus primary care, specialty care, laboratory and imaging services, physical therapy and occupational health.

The ProHealth Medical Group operation would include 17 exam rooms, three treatment rooms and a rehabilitation gym.

Denise Barnes, community relations director for Waterford Senior Living, said the center’s estimated 80 residents would likely welcome ProHealth Care’s new clinic into the community.

The senior center at 301 Sixth St. offers assisted living and memory care facilities.

With no full-service hospital in Waterford, Barnes said, the residents sometimes face difficult decisions about where to seek health care services.

“Any time there’s more choices,” she said, “we’re always happy with that.”

ProHealth Care plans submitted to the Village of Waterford show a rectangular-shaped, single-story clinic with about 75 parking spaces situated on the northwest corner of 164 and Milwaukee Avenue.

In announcing the plans, ProHealth Medical Group director Kelly Cramer said the clinic team would include physicians, registered nurses, medical assistants, physical therapists, lab technicians, X-ray technicians and support staff.

“We are excited to build a new clinic in Waterford,” Cramer said, “and look forward to offering more space and additional services to meet the needs of the community.”

Village President Don Houston said the clinic is exactly the type of development that community leaders were seeking for the site on the village’s east side.

Houston said ProHealth Care has been a good partner in planning the project, and he anticipates no glitches.

“It’s going to be a real gem,” he said of the health care facility. “I couldn’t be happier.”

As the only other major health care provider in Waterford, Advocate Aurora Health Care operates a 24,000-square-foot clinic that opened in 2000 at 818 Forrest Lane.

ProHealth Care first stepped into Racine County in 2007 with an outlet in Rochester that has since closed.

In 2021, the company converted the Cornerstone Crossing site from a former Mexican restaurant into a clinic. The operation in the leased facility is 4,800 square feet in size.

Officials said the new clinic covering 17,745 square feet would begin construction this fall and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

Waterford village officials are being asked to approve the property sale and approve ProHealth Care’s development plans.

Jackson said the clinic represents a significant improvement in health care services in the region, and he anticipates no opposition among village officials.

“This is really a slam dunk,” he said. “We don’t see any reason not to love this.”

