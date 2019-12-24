New HALO executive director: 'I want to make sure every person is treated with compassion'

RACINE — At the end of a hallway tucked away on the east corner of the men’s side of Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Racine’s primary (and always busy) homeless shelter at 2000 DeKoven Ave., executive staff shares an office inside a converted conference room.
The walls of the room are lined with construction paper. And that paper is covered with notes on top of notes about what they want to do to improve homelessness services in Racine.
Ideas written on Post-It notes include “Meeting with clients more,” “Making sure volunteers are respected and know their worth,” and “Improving image through public relations.”
One of the Post-Its bears the question: “Are we a shelter or are we a program or both?”
That’s a question that Nina Thilleman, who will become HALO’s executive director in April, is wrestling with now.
Gai Lorenzen, the current-buFor Thilleman, the first step to dealing with that problem is “to make sure every person is treated with compassion.”
To achieve that, Thilleman wants to improve training of all HALO staff, so that everyone — from security guards to intake staff to volunteers — are equipped to help if a guest experiences a mental health episode.
How she got here
This is actually Thilleman’s second stint with HALO.
You have free articles remaining.
When she was a student at Carthage College, she worked as a data coordinator and helped train different homelessness-focused agencies around the state on how to improve data entry.
After about four years, she left and furthered her career in corporate finance. The Park High School graduate, who also has a master’s in business administration from Columbia Southern University, ended up becoming a business analyst with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.
Get all your Racine County news delivered to your doorstep, online or in your email inbox by subscribing to The Journal Times (it's cheaper than Netflix!)
“Understanding the true cost of college has become unnecessarily complicated,” Carthage College president John Swallow said. “Too often families rule out Carthage based solely on the advertised tuition rate, not realizing that our generous financial assistance makes the college as great a fit financially for their students as it is academically.”
Behind-the-scenes of the homeless shelter, she wants continue growing HALO’s donor base by “Building off of what we have now” and “Really understanding who our donors are” in order to expand donations and attract more donors.
Upon returning to HALO in September 2017, she worked in fund development before becoming finance director — the position she currently holds.
Jo Gravitter, who recently was hired as HALO’s accountant, said, “It’s going to be interesting to see how things move forward and expand our donor base and getting the community involved.”
As the head of HALO, Thilleman will automatically take on a leadership role in Racine’s Continuum of Care, the federally mandated local planning body for homelessness assistance, and in the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County, the network of groups who work with the local homelessness community.
“She brings a new voice and another perspective to the CoC,” added Teresa Reinders, Racine Continuum of Care director and newly elected president of the Housing Alliance of Racine County. “I’m excited.”
Our favorite reader photos
If you’d like to see your photo published, send us your best shot — we’ll pick a winner each week and feature it in our Sunday paper. Photos should be of local people and places — it doesn’t matter if it’s a picture of farm country, a monument, or your family at the Fourth Fest parade — as long it was captured in Racine County. Go to journaltimes.com/photo-contest and upload your photo. All photo submissions will be considered for publication in The Journal Times’ 2020 Racine County Community Calendar.
Ready for Christmas
Good morning, Racine!
Caught in the act
Season's first snowfall
Reflections on the season
Fall fun
Walking In The Rain
Crashing Waters
King of the mountain
Happy Harvesting
Catching a wave
Practice makes perfect
Through A Child's Eyes
An Udderly Good Time
Dog Days of Summer
Bleeding Heart In Bloom
Hey, Batter-Batter!
I was here first!
Return Visitor
Putting His Best Foot Forward
Backyard Visitor
Mom, I'm Hungry!
Springtime in Wisconsin
A perfect pair
Do April (snow) showers bring May flowers?
Taking a Water Break
Rainy Day
Backyard visitors
Snow-Covered Blooms
Iceberg right ahead!
Snow bird
An icy cold swim
Frozen landscape
A frigid sunrise
“She (Nina Thilleman) brings a new voice and another perspective to the CoC. I’m excited.” Teresa Reinders, Racine Continuum of Care director and newly elected president of the Housing Alliance of Racine County.
“She (Nina Thilleman) brings a new voice and another perspective to the CoC. I'm excited."
Teresa Reinders, Racine Continuum of Care director and newly elected president of the Housing Alliance of Racine County.