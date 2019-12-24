New HALO executive director: 'I want to make sure every person is treated with compassion'

To achieve that, Thilleman wants to improve training of all HALO staff, so that everyone — from security guards to intake staff to volunteers — are equipped to help if a guest experiences a mental health episode.

How she got here

This is actually Thilleman’s second stint with HALO.

When she was a student at Carthage College, she worked as a data coordinator and helped train different homelessness-focused agencies around the state on how to improve data entry.

After about four years, she left and furthered her career in corporate finance. The Park High School graduate, who also has a master’s in business administration from Columbia Southern University, ended up becoming a business analyst with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.

Behind-the-scenes of the homeless shelter, she wants continue growing HALO’s donor base by “Building off of what we have now” and “Really understanding who our donors are” in order to expand donations and attract more donors.

Upon returning to HALO in September 2017, she worked in fund development before becoming finance director — the position she currently holds.