New HALO executive director: 'I want to make sure every person is treated with compassion'
Meet Nina Thilleman

New HALO executive director: 'I want to make sure every person is treated with compassion'

Nina Thilleman, HALO

Nina Thilleman, who will become the executive director of the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Racine's primary homeless shelter, in April, shares a laugh while working at her desk inside HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave. on Dec. 17.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — At the end of a hallway tucked away on the east corner of the men’s side of Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Racine’s primary (and always busy) homeless shelter at 2000 DeKoven Ave., executive staff shares an office inside a converted conference room.

The walls of the room are lined with construction paper. And that paper is covered with notes on top of notes about what they want to do to improve homelessness services in Racine.

Ideas written on Post-It notes include “Meeting with clients more,” “Making sure volunteers are respected and know their worth,” and “Improving image through public relations.”

One of the Post-Its bears the question: “Are we a shelter or are we a program or both?”

That’s a question that Nina Thilleman, who will become HALO’s executive director in April, is wrestling with now.

For Thilleman, the first step to dealing with that problem is "to make sure every person is treated with compassion."

To achieve that, Thilleman wants to improve training of all HALO staff, so that everyone — from security guards to intake staff to volunteers — are equipped to help if a guest experiences a mental health episode.

How she got here

This is actually Thilleman’s second stint with HALO.

When she was a student at Carthage College, she worked as a data coordinator and helped train different homelessness-focused agencies around the state on how to improve data entry.

After about four years, she left and furthered her career in corporate finance. The Park High School graduate, who also has a master’s in business administration from Columbia Southern University, ended up becoming a business analyst with Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.

Behind-the-scenes of the homeless shelter, she wants continue growing HALO’s donor base by “Building off of what we have now” and “Really understanding who our donors are” in order to expand donations and attract more donors.

Upon returning to HALO in September 2017, she worked in fund development before becoming finance director — the position she currently holds.

Jo Gravitter, who recently was hired as HALO’s accountant, said, “It’s going to be interesting to see how things move forward and expand our donor base and getting the community involved.”

As the head of HALO, Thilleman will automatically take on a leadership role in Racine’s Continuum of Care, the federally mandated local planning body for homelessness assistance, and in the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County, the network of groups who work with the local homelessness community.

“She brings a new voice and another perspective to the CoC,” added Teresa Reinders, Racine Continuum of Care director and newly elected president of the Housing Alliance of Racine County. “I’m excited.”

