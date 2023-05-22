MOUNT PLEASANT— Training means everything to athletes, but you have to know how to do it properly to avoid getting hurt.

ETS Performance, a brand of self-owned gyms, has opened a new facility in Mount Pleasant. The new gym, 13205 Globe Drive, Suites 205-206, is designed specifically for athletes to train, condition and boost their performance.

ETS is fourth in the world in sports performance facilities when it comes to quantity, with 30 locations currently. Being self-owned means the brand's locations are still owned by ETS and are not franchised, though some might have partners.

Ryan Englebert started ETS, Short for Englebert Training Systems, in 2010 in Woodbury, Minnesota.

The Mount Pleasant location is the 26th ETS location to open.

Ryan was trained by his older brother, Cory Englebert, to play college football. He even got some professional eyes on him while playing at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

But after dislocating his hip in a car accident, Ryan was told he would not be able to walk normal again.

However, with determination and rehabilitation help from his brother, not only was Ryan able to walk again, he made it all the way to the Cincinnati Bengals training camp, although he could not pass the final physicals needed to make it professionally.

Cory played baseball for Carthage College before an arm injury his sophomore year. The injury inspired Cory to go into sports medicine, so he could help young athletes train properly and avoid injury.

While partnering with Ryan recently, Cory has owned gyms of his own since 2006.

Professional athletes partner with some ETS locations. Mount Pleasant's facility is partnering with Ryan Carter, who played on a number of National Hockey League teams including the Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild.

Cory said the partnership is beneficial for both the professional athlete, who gets the money invested back in the first year of operation, and ETS, which gets more name recognition.

While anyone is welcome to join the gym, the atmosphere is targeted toward athletes.

"We stay in our lane," Cory said. "It's meant for athletes. It's loud, and we're getting them (kids) fired up, so it is meant for athletes."

Any athlete age eight and older, including athletes performing at the professional level, is welcome to be a part of ETS.

Cory said that many of the kids consider coming to ETS the "highlight of their day" because of the infectious energy helping them get excited and ready to work out.

The gym said it wouldn't turn anyone away, especially a kid who wants to get more into athletics. Adults are welcome too, but must be active in some form of athletics. Athletes looking to join the gym can get a free evaluation before signing up.

Dominic Esposito, director of operations for the Mount Pleasant ETS location, said that the culture of the gym is what makes it unique.

"We always say excellence is the standard, it truly is," Esposito said. "We truly believe in giving kids a great experience but also exposing them to an environment of self growth. Also, amplifying their athletic performance is a part of it."

Esposito said helping young athletes navigate crucial parts of their lives, like middle school and high school, and helping them reach the goals the kids set for themselves are what sets the gym apart.

Originally from Rock Island, Illinois, Esposito has a background in baseball, playing for University of Wisconsin-Parkside before a knee injury. Esposito worked with Cory at the ETS location in Lake Geneva before taking over the Mount Pleasant Gym.

Esposito called working with young athletes a passion of his, saying he enjoys being apart of their lives and challenging them by being the "guy in their ear" gets him up in the morning.

The staff at ETS emphasizes the importance of training right, to help prevent injuries from happening.

"You see a lot of high school athletes suffer from sports-related injuries that can be somewhat avoided," Esposito said. "If you're not doing stuff to prevent those injuries in your prehab (prehabilitation training) or your strength training or anything like like, that's where we come in and focus a lot of injury prevention and also proper technique."

According to John Hopkins Medicine, in the U.S., about 30 million children and teens participate in some form of organized sports, and more than 3.5 million injuries occur each year.

Free weights are prioritized at ETS, and no machines are used in the training. Esposito said that biggest need when training is space, which allows more sprinting, acceleration and jumping.

Cory emphasized the importance of working out regularly for athletes, so they do not "lose what they gain," which is why the gym emphasizes annual memberships, but other options are available too. The gym said most of its athletes commit to 12-month memberships, so they can train year round.

Each athlete gets a unique work out program that is determined by their evaluation and the sport they play.

"Every kid is going to have different deficiencies, strengths, weaknesses, different goals. Making sure we reflect that in our different programs is gonna be the biggest part for us," Esposito said.

ETS has two classes for different ages groups. The first, "Speed Plus," is for athletes 8-11-years-old that focuses on getting kids accustomed to using their growing bodies.

"Strength Plus," for athletes 12 and up, works more with the athletes' custom programs, with ETS staff keeping the kids on track and helping them get through the work outs in their own personalized folder.

"You could have like 15 athletes in here training, and they all have different programs, but they are all getting the best results possible," Cory said.

"It's pretty fun too," Esposito added. "Because you'll have guys in here that are committed to go to UW-Whitewater, but then right next to them you'll have a 12-year-old girl that plays soccer for AFC Union. It's really a great environment. You also have younger kids in here that look up to the older kids in here. I think it's unique that way."

