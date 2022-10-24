 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New gunsmith shop celebrates three months in Burlington with ribbon-cutting

Ribbon-cutting at new gun store in Burlington

Business owner Roy Christensen, at center holding plaque, joins Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce representatives and other supporters Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for America's Gunsmith Shop, 300 S. Pine Street, Burlington.

BURLINGTON — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at America’s Gunsmith Shop, a new store at 300 S. Pine St.

The business is owned by Roy Christensen. It opened in July in the former location of Pharmacy Station.

The store offers retail firearm and ammunition sales, plus services including firearm set-up, maintenance, repairs, modifications, customization and restoration. It aims to serve customers throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

Hours are:

  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday
  • 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday-Saturday
  • Closed Sundays
