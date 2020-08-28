New guidance for returning to work following COVID-19 infection

RACINE — As the nation’s experts and scientists continue to learn more about COVID-19, new research is indicating that most people with mild to moderate infections from the global pandemic do not remain contagious beyond 10 days from symptom onset.
As a result, the City of Racine Health Department reports that recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have been revised regarding timelines for release from isolation after infection.
Global studies shape shift
According to an Aug. 14 media release, the CDC on Aug. 3 updated its isolation guidance based on the latest science about COVID-19, showing that people can continue to test positive for up to three months after diagnosis and not be infectious to others. The science does not imply a person is immune to reinfection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the three months following infection. The latest data simply suggests that retesting someone in the three months following initial infection is not necessary unless that person is exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19 and the symptoms cannot be associated with another illness.
People with COVID-19 should be isolated for at least 10 days after symptom onset and until 24 hours after their fever subsides without the use of fever-reducing medications.
There have been more than 15 international and U.S.-based studies recently published looking at length of infection, duration of viral shed, asymptomatic spread and risk of spread among various patient groups. Researchers have found that the amount of live virus in the nose and throat drops significantly soon after COVID-19 symptoms develop. Additionally, the duration of infectiousness in most people with COVID-19 is no longer than 10 days after symptoms begin and no longer than 20 days in people with severe illness or those who are severely immunocompromised.
The CDC is continuing to closely monitor the evolving science for information that would warrant reconsideration of the recommendations.
Move to symptom-based strategy
The latest recommendations from the CDC and Wisconsin DHS indicate that a test-based strategy, or the practice of requiring a series of negative tests before an individual can return to work, is no longer appropriate in most situations. In fact, it’s noted that this method may leave individuals in isolation far longer than necessary.
Instead, the CDC and DHS are recommending a symptom-based strategy, which requires three criteria to be met before release from isolation: At least 10 days must pass from symptom onset; at least 24 hours must pass since the individual’s last fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications), down from at least 72 hours previously; and other symptoms must be improving.
For individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 who have remained asymptomatic, the isolation period ends 10 days after the test date.
For those individuals who develop serious illness, the duration of isolation may be as long as 20 days following symptom onset. That decision is made on a case-by-case basis in consultation with health care providers and public health officials.
Employers urged to adopt new guidelines
The City of Racine Health Department, following CDC and Wisconsin DHS guidance, has adopted the use of a symptom-based strategy for the release of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 from isolation. Similarly, the Health Department requests that local employers also adopt this standard for allowing their employees to return to work.
However, it was noted many local employers are maintaining the requirement of two negative tests from their employees before they are allowed to return to working, something that city Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox says places an “undue burden” on employees during a time of testing shortages and limited testing opportunities.
“The requirement of two negative tests before an individual is allowed to resume working, even after they have been released from isolation, places an undue burden on residents to locate testing opportunities,” she noted. “Shortages in test supplies continue to negatively impact the ability of residents here in Racine and elsewhere to seek testing. This is particularly problematic for those individuals who are asymptomatic, so we ask local businesses to follow the best available public health evidence and allow these individuals to return to work after they have met our isolation criteria.”
Additional information
The Wisconsin DHS provides more information on the latest recommendations for release from isolation following COVID-19 infection at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/diagnosed.htm. More information is also available from the CDC online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html.
The city Health Department reiterates that quarantine following exposure to someone with COID-19 requires individuals to remain at home for 14 days from the time of exposure. A negative test result does not shorten the 14 days or end quarantine. Additionally, those who have been tested, particularly if they are asymptomatic, should remain at home until they receive their results and further guidance from public health or a health care provider.
