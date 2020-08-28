New guidance for returning to work following COVID-19 infection

For individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 who have remained asymptomatic, the isolation period ends 10 days after the test date.

For those individuals who develop serious illness, the duration of isolation may be as long as 20 days following symptom onset. That decision is made on a case-by-case basis in consultation with health care providers and public health officials.

Employers urged to adopt new guidelines

The City of Racine Health Department, following CDC and Wisconsin DHS guidance, has adopted the use of a symptom-based strategy for the release of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 from isolation. Similarly, the Health Department requests that local employers also adopt this standard for allowing their employees to return to work.

However, it was noted many local employers are maintaining the requirement of two negative tests from their employees before they are allowed to return to working, something that city Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox says places an “undue burden” on employees during a time of testing shortages and limited testing opportunities.