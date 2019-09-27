RACINE — In addition to the organization’s ambitious plans to expand into Milwaukee, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is also expanding its presence on Yout Street.
Jeff Gustin, the executive director of the Veterans Outreach, said the organization bought the empty building last September at 1609 Yout St., which is nearly across the street from its current offices and tiny home village at 1624 Yout St.
Now they are ready to move forward with converting the building into a new food pantry with offices for staff.
The proposal took a big step forward on Wednesday when the City Plan Commission advanced the request to the City Council with a recommendation to approve.
‘A leap of faith’
Fiona Murphy, Veterans Outreach director of development, told the City Council they serve approximately 400 veterans at their current pantry. The new pantry will be approximately four times larger and Murphy said it will be set up like a grocery store with carts.
“The expansion will allow us to do more than that and with dignity,” said Murphy. “With shopping carts it will feel more like a grocery store, not a food pantry.”
The current food pantry will be converted into a private meeting room that will be used when residents need to talk with counselors.
The new building will also have a larger meeting room where larger groups, such as Bible studies or twelve-step programs, can meet and the residents can still have free use of the communal space.
They also plan to move the organization’s day-to-day operations to the new facility to give residents more space and privacy.
“It gives the residents a little more sense of home,” said Gustin.
You have free articles remaining.
Aldermen Jeff Coe and Jen Levie attended the meeting to speak in favor of the organization and the work it’s doing.
“As we know, the needs of our veterans are many. Unfortunately the needs continue to grow,” said Levie. “We as a community need to make sure they have the resources to meet those needs.”
Mayor Cory Mason and Alderman Trevor Jung, who sit on the Plan Commission, also spoke in favor of the proposal.
“I am extremely excited about the work that’s being done and the work that’ll be done in the future,” said Jung.
A national model
The gratitude went both ways. Murphy expressed the organization’s gratitude that the city took a chance on its proposal to build tiny homes to house veterans at a time when many similar proposals were being shot down in other cities.
“This city took a leap of faith on our organization,” said Murphy. “It’s also made Racine a national model. You did what many administrations did not do.”
Gustin said that once they get City Council approval and pull all the needed permit, they’re going to get contractors in as quickly as they can. He’s set a “pretty aggressive” goal of being ready to pass out Christmas meals at the new pantry.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday at City Hall, 730 6th St., Room 205.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.