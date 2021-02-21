New federal rule requires recipients of PUA in Wisconsin to provide additional documents

A new federal rule will require the thousands of Wisconsinites receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to provide documentation they didn’t have to provide previously.
PUA was created amid the COVID-19 pandemic to allow those who weren’t previously able to receive unemployment insurance, such as those who are self-employed or work as independent contractors, to get aid similar to traditional unemployment checks.
It was announced Friday that “thousands of people will be getting letters from the Department of Workforce Development ensuring Wisconsinites are aware of a new federal requirement that they must provide documentation to continue receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.”
The change is part of the federal Continued Assistance Act, which was approved Dec. 27 as an amendment to $2.3 trillion CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act which became law in March. The Continued Assistance Act allowed PUA to continue until at least April 5, but with the requirement of documentation “to substantiate employment or self-employment and wages earned or paid to confirm eligibility for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,” according to a Senate Committee on Finance document.
The new requirements are that those receiving PUA must: “Send proof of employment or self-employment — or planned start of employment or self-employment — for the year before their PUA application date. Under federal law, anyone who fails to provide proof will be required to repay any PUA benefits received on December 27, 2020, or later.”
The increased documentation seems to be an attempt to crack down on fraud. According to the state’s labor secretary, California paid out $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims. Also international scammers allegedly “siphoned $36B in fraudulent unemployment payments from” the U.S., according to a December USA Today report.
DWD says that the “acceptable forms of documentation” are:
Employment:
- Paycheck stubs, earnings and leave statements showing the employer’s name and address, and W-2 forms
Self-employment:
- Business licenses, tax returns, business receipts, and signed affidavits from persons verifying the individual’s self-employment
Peace Corps, AmeriCorps, and educational/religious organizations:
- Documentation provided by the organization and signed affidavits from persons verifying the individual’s attachment to such organizations
Proof of planned commencement of employment:
- Letters offering employment, statements/affidavits by individuals (with name and contact information) verifying an offer of employment
Proof of the planned commencement of self-employment:
- Business licenses, written business plans, or a lease agreement
Documents can be submitted at my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov, or they can be mailed or faxed by following the instructions included in the letter DWD sent.
DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in a statement: “This is a significant change. It is another hurdle for people who qualify for these funds, but we are doing everything we can to make people aware of this requirement.”
More information can be found at dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/pua.