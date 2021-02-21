New federal rule requires recipients of PUA in Wisconsin to provide additional documents

A new federal rule will require the thousands of Wisconsinites receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to provide documentation they didn’t have to provide previously.

PUA was created amid the COVID-19 pandemic to allow those who weren’t previously able to receive unemployment insurance, such as those who are self-employed or work as independent contractors, to get aid similar to traditional unemployment checks.

It was announced Friday that “thousands of people will be getting letters from the Department of Workforce Development ensuring Wisconsinites are aware of a new federal requirement that they must provide documentation to continue receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.”