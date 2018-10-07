RACINE — The City of Racine and Racine County are collaborating in an effort to bring a federally qualified healthcare center to the city that would provide services to residents, particularly those of low income.
While plans for new medical facilities by Aurora, Ascension and Froedtert have been announced in recent months, a FQHC would specifically focus on providing quality, low-cost care to patients on Medicare/Medicaid or to the uninsured.
In addition to primary care, FQHCs can provide a wide range of services — some offer dental, mental health, substance abuse and other auxiliary services — on a sliding fee scale based on income.
The city’s Finance and Personnel Committee is scheduled Monday to discuss Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox’s request to accept $12,500 from Racine County. Those funds would go toward the salary of a grant writer who would apply for federal funding — up to $650,000 — for establishing an FQHC.
“We’ve been talking about it for years,” said Bowersox. “At the same point, the federal applications are few and far between so we haven’t had an opportunity to apply up until this point.”
The city plans to submit the application in early 2019. A committee of 22 stakeholders, including health care professionals and local government representatives, has already been formed for the project.
The specifics of the project are still being worked through, including its location and services.
Serving the under-served
“FQHCs are a critical piece for communities with underserved, low-income populations,” said Hope Otto, Director of Racine County Human Services. “Nationally, it is known that your zip code is a more important determinant of your health than a genetic code, much in part to a lack of access to quality health care and preventative medicine in disadvantaged areas.”
According to the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute County Health Rankings, Racine County ranked 61st out of 72 counties for health outcomes and almost 8 percent of the county’s the population is uninsured.
“These individuals can receive services at an FQHC regardless of ability to pay at low to no cost,” said Otto.
It could also be a resource for households that have private insurance but for whom health care has a high financial burden.
The American Community Survey from the Census Bureau for 2017 showed the median household income in the City of Racine was $35,615. Lauren Wisk, who researches the financial burden of health care at Harvard Medical School, said that households at that income level can quickly feel the financial burden of seeking health care.
“At that level of income, research shows that if you spend over 2 percent of income on health care costs, that’s when you start to feel the financial burden,” said Wisk. “Two percent might not seem like a lot, but for families making $30,000 a year, that 2 percent constitutes a pretty large financial obligation for that family.”
Wisk said those households tend to delay accessing care until the situation becomes serious, making it more expensive to treat.
Bowersox pointed out that the three new facilities recently announced are located near the intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 20, about 9 miles from Downtown Racine. For those who rely on public transportation, access to those facilities is limited.
Another potential benefit of the FQHC is it could reduce the cost of health care for all parties in Racine County.
Because the FQHC focus is on patients on Medicare/Medicaid or without insurance, it could theoretically reduce the cost of health care for people with private insurance.
Reimbursement to hospitals for treating Medicare/Medicaid patients is limited, and many uninsured patients are limited in how much they can pay for their care. Hospital systems have to eat the cost of care for those people, which can drive up health care costs across the whole population.
Hospitals conscious of cost
These cost increases are something area hospital officials said they are conscious of.
“As the health care industry moves from being one that treats people when they’re sick to one that helps people stay well, Ascension Wisconsin is focusing on prevention and wellness,” stated an Ascension Wisconsin spokesperson. “We are doing this by encouraging regular visits with our primary care doctors and by creating more access points where our patients receive the care they need in the most convenient and cost-effective setting. Focusing on prevention and wellness will not only result in cost savings for the patient but also a better quality of life.”
John Foley, President of the Wisconsin Collaborative Insurance Company, a joint venture of Aurora and Anthem Health Insurance, said in a statement: “All of our clinical and operational decisions are guided by our relentless pursuit of providing the highest quality of care at the lowest cost for our patients ... as a result, we provide more value to those who receive, deliver and pay for care.”
In announcing a new medical complex last week, Froedtert South President and CEO Ric Schmidt said having the new Mount Pleasant medical facility so close to two other Froedtert hospitals in Kenosha County will allow it to provide more specialty services to the community, because a doctor could work at multiple campuses as needed since they are about a 15-minute drive apart.
In addition to improving the quality of services, Schmidt said it should decrease costs by having a lower unit price for procedures.
