New extended-stay hotel now open in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A new extended-stay hotel has opened along Highway 20.

After a soft opening, welcoming guests in the third and fourth floors of the hotel, Staybridge Suites, 7430 Washington Ave., opened its doors to the public with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 5.

Village President Dave DeGroot cut the ribbon, welcoming the public to the new location.

Mount Pleasant continues to have the largest proportion of hotel rooms among municipalities in Racine County. Those room taxes are a significant source of revenue for the village as it looks to expand its tourism attractiveness.

Last year, the village hired its first-ever tourism manager, Cari Greving. It is also continuing with plans to build a village-owned convention center across the street from Village Hall on 90th Street.

Your room is ready

Staybridge is an extended-stay hotel. The average stay for a patron of the hotel is six months, according to Nisha Patel, the hotel’s assistant manager. Some people who have booked rooms early with the hotel in February have not checked out yet, Patel said.

Guests are also welcome to check into rooms for singular nights or weekends at a time.

Prices vary by the day.

The units come in four formats:

Queen bed, studio

King, one bedroom

Two queen, one bedroom

Two-bedroom suite

Every unit comes with a kitchenette that includes a refrigerator, an induction stove, a dishwasher, and a range of dish and cookware.

Other amenities for the hotel include a fitness area, an indoor pool and spa that is set to open at a later date, and complimentary guest laundry facilities.

“It’s terrific that the Village of Mount Pleasant is able to have a brand new hotel coming to our community,” said Matt Montemurro, president and CEO of Racine Area Manufacturers And Commerce. “Just what we need, another vibrant business.”

A complimentary breakfast buffet for guests is served Monday to Friday. Along with breakfast, Staybridge also offers a complimentary dinner service, called “The Social” from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with complimentary wine and beer.

General Manager Rogelio Velazquez is hoping to have grills for the outdoor areas installed in the summer. Before the pandemic, other Staybridge-branded hotels offered outdoor cookout events, something this new facilities staff is hoping to bring back with COVID-19 guidelines now being less restrictive.

“We would like to welcome the community to spend the night or weekend with us,” Velazquez said, “and take advantage of all the amenities we have to offer.”

