YORKVILLE — Visitors to Apple Holler for years have enjoyed the spectacle of thousands of apple trees filled with the bright red harvest ripe for picking in summer and fall.

Now, patrons can see where it all begins.

For the first time, Apple Holler is inviting visitors to tour the 78-acre attraction and witness the birth of apple blossoms long before the flowery blooms turn into sweet and crunchy fruit.

Natalie Berryman of Kenosha brought her 4-year-old daughter, Ellie Berryman, to tour the apple blossoms Saturday as both a fun and educational experience.

The family has patronized Apple Holler during apple-picking season many times and, of course, everyone knows what apples look like in the grocery stores.

Berryman, however, wanted her daughter to learn more about the biology of apple trees.

“I thought, ‘Wow, that would be such a great opportunity,’” she said. “That kind of piqued my interest.”

The apple blossom event continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, with the final horse-drawn train leaving at 2 p.m. to carry patrons into the orchard.

Admission is $5 per person, and proceeds benefit the Women’s Resource Center in Racine and Women and Children’s Horizons in Kenosha.

Jennifer Cruz, marketing director for Apple Holler, said the Yorkville tourist attraction is making more of an effort to connect with worthwhile community nonprofits and other groups.

Raising funds for the Racine and Kenosha women’s programs made sense, Cruz said, because the event comes so close to Mother’s Day.

Cloudy skies kept many patrons away Saturday, but organizers were hoping for sunnier weather Sunday for the second day of the “Apple Blossom Experience.” Officials might also consider adding future dates.

Located along Interstate 94 at 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Apple Holler is home to about 35,000 trees that deliver apples, peaches and pears.

It is a popular attraction during summer and fall, with many rustic games and amenities.

Springtime historically has been a slow period in the season.

Many years ago, an “Apple Blossom Festival” treated visitors to a wagon ride through the orchard at blossom time.

But the new event allows participants to tour the orchard for up-close looking, touching and smelling of the blossoms.

Before long, the blossoms will shed their flowery petals, leaving behind only a bud, which then grows into an apple.

Cruz said the springtime apple blossom tour allows visitors to enjoy Apple Holler at a different time of year, and to learn about nature.

“We want to show our work,” she said. “We just want people to know the importance of agriculture.”

Photos: Apple Holler marks its 35th year with hard cider beverages and other new features Apple Holler owner Dave Flannery prepares for his 35th year in business Apple Holler orchard, restaurant, bakery and farm celebrates its 35th year in business Manager Elyse Flannery shows where new picnic pavilion is coming to Apple Holler Apple Holler hard cider selection inside restaurant and gift shop Apple Holler restaurant and bakery reopening after closing during COVID crisis Outdoor market created because of COVID will continue at Apple Holler Employee Theresa James wraps up baked goods inside Apple Holler restaurant Hard cider on display inside Apple Holler as the orchard introduces adult beverages Elyse Flannery and Theresa James pour hard cider samples at Apple Holler Apple Holler a 'happy place' for adults and children seeking a rustic farm-style attraction