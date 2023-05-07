Ellie Berryman, 4, of Kenosha gets a close-up look at an apple blossom Saturday during a new springtime blossom event at Apple Holler, a Yorkville orchard with about 35,000 apple, peach and pear trees.
Apple Holler employee Ed Shales drivers a tractor-drawn train that carries visitors deep into the orchard Saturday to see apple blossoms emerging at the 78-acre attraction in Yorkville.
An apple blossom is blooming Saturday at the Apple Holler orchard, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville, which is offering visitors a chance to experience blossom season up close.
Natalie Berryman of Kenosha, right, and her daughter, Ellie Berryman, 4, walk through the Apple Holler orchard Saturday during a new event that allows visitors to see apple blossoms in bloom.
With cloudy skies keeping away the crowds, Natalie Berryman of Kenosha, right, and her daughter, Ellie Berryman, 4, have the whole train to themselves Saturday during a ride in the Apple Holler orchard in Yorkville.
Jennifer Cruz, marketing director for Apple Holler, said the Yorkville tourist attraction is making more of an effort to connect with worthwhile community nonprofits and other groups.
Raising funds for the Racine and Kenosha women’s programs made sense, Cruz said, because the event comes so close to Mother’s Day.
Cloudy skies kept many patrons away Saturday, but organizers were hoping for sunnier weather Sunday for the second day of the “Apple Blossom Experience.” Officials might also consider adding future dates.
Located along Interstate 94 at 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., Apple Holler is home to about 35,000 trees that deliver apples, peaches and pears.
It is a popular attraction during summer and fall, with many rustic games and amenities.
Springtime historically has been a slow period in the season.
Many years ago, an “Apple Blossom Festival” treated visitors to a wagon ride through the orchard at blossom time.
But the new event allows participants to tour the orchard for up-close looking, touching and smelling of the blossoms.
Before long, the blossoms will shed their flowery petals, leaving behind only a bud, which then grows into an apple.
Cruz said the springtime apple blossom tour allows visitors to enjoy Apple Holler at a different time of year, and to learn about nature.
“We want to show our work,” she said. “We just want people to know the importance of agriculture.”
If you go
Apple Holler continues its "Apple Blossom Experience" from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville. The last train leaves for the orchard at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 a person.
