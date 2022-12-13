'New era' | M.T. Boyle to lead Burlington's chamber of commerce

BURLINGTON — A longtime figure in Racine County government has been named the new executive director of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce.

M.T. Boyle, community project manager in the county executive's office, is moving over to the chamber of commerce's top administrative position, effective Jan. 9.

Boyle succeeds Jan Ludtke, who retired in November after more than 30 years, as the chamber rebrands itself and possibly embarks on a new mission as Burlington's tourism promoter.

Chamber board members announced Boyle's hiring Tuesday, calling it the start of a "new era" for the business alliance.

"M.T. brings tremendous experience and vision to this role," the chamber said in a prepared statement. "We are confident that M.T. will be a great partner to us, our businesses and the city to continue moving our community forward."

Burlington city officials are considering defunding the Real Racine tourism group and instead giving the chamber of commerce about $100,000 a year to promote tourism, as well as existing local businesses.

The chamber is preparing to rebrand itself with the new name, "Experience Burlington."

Boyle, who lives in Burlington with her husband, Racine County Circuit Judge Timothy Boyle, said she is eager to get involved in the chamber as it evolves and takes on new challenges.

She said she was drawn to the idea of the organization expanding its reach and accessing more resources by assuming responsibility for tourism promotion in Burlington.

"That was definitely a draw for me," she said. "I'm super-excited for all of this."

Boyle has worked the past seven years on the staff of County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, earning $88,000 a year.

Delagrave issued a statement Tuesday saying that Boyle made an "invaluable contribution" to county government.

"We wish her the very best in her new opportunity,” the county executive said.

Earlier this year, Boyle appeared before the Burlington City Council seeking support for Delagrave's proposal to create a new intergovernmental council bringing together municipal representatives countywide to work on common issues.

According to the chamber of commerce, she also is a former small business owner with experience in event planning. She currently serves as board chairman for Downtown Racine Corp., a nonprofit that promotes Racine's central business district.

Boyle said her appointment at Downtown Racine Corp. expires Dec. 31, and she intends to step away from the group to focus on Burlington.

Stephen Quist, president of the Burlington chamber board of directors, said Boyle's experience set her apart in a field of about a dozen applicants for the vacant executive director post.

Many applicants had strong qualifications, Quist said, and seven or eight were interviewed during the search.

Boyle, he said, "really has a strong background and working relationships with the business community and countywide."

Boyle said she will miss working in county government and working with Delagrave. Her last day with the county is scheduled to be Jan. 5.

Ice sculptors compete Saturday for state championship during Burlington festival, in photos Defending champion Joshua Jakubowski at work at Burlington Ice Festival Donna Bartelson warms her hands at a fire during the Burlington Ice Festival Competitor Jim Malkowski works on his Grinch-themed ice sculpture in Burlington Mike Austin of Burlington works on his entry in state ice sculpting championship Ice carver Kate Rambo-Fons gathers a crowd while working at Burlington event Sign stretched across Pine Street in Downtown Burlington for 2022 ice festival Gingerbread houses lined up for contest during the Burlington Ice Festival Edwin Monfero carves an ice sculpture in state championship event in Burlington Ice sculptor Dan Ingebrigtson battles the elements during Burlington championship event Competitor Krista Gustafson carves a giraffe head at ice festival in Burlington Burlington High School choir performs in Kris Kringle Market during ice festival Phyllis Hartwick looks over gingerbread house contest entries in Burlington ice festival Spectators Christine Coleman and her son John watch ice sculptors Ice sculptor Kate Rambo-Fons shown through her block of ice in Burlington